Top US officials weigh North Korea options in talks in Seoul

  • U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, center left, walks with United States Forces Korea, Gen. Robert B. Abrams, after Austin arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Austin, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Wednesday, is visiting South Korea, with the focus of those talks being North Korea and its nuclear ambitions.(Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP)
  • South Korean army's K1A2 tanks take part in a military exercise in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. In North Korea's first comments directed at the Biden administration, Kim Jong Un's powerful sister Kim Yo Jong on Tuesday warned the United States to "refrain from causing a stink" if it wants to "sleep in peace" for the next four years. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
  • A South Korean army's K1A2 tank moves during a military exercise in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. In North Korea's first comments directed at the Biden administration, Kim Jong Un's powerful sister Kim Yo Jong on Tuesday warned the United States to "refrain from causing a stink" if it wants to "sleep in peace" for the next four years. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
  • A South Korean army's K1A2 tank moves during a military exercise in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. In North Korea's first comments directed at the Biden administration, Kim Jong Un's powerful sister Kim Yo Jong on Tuesday warned the United States to "refrain from causing a stink" if it wants to "sleep in peace" for the next four years. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
  • U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, center left, walks with United States Forces Korea, Gen. Robert B. Abrams, after Austin arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Austin, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Wednesday, is visiting South Korea, with the focus of those talks being North Korea and its nuclear ambitions.(Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP)
  • U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Austin, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Wednesday, is visiting South Korea, with the focus of those talks being North Korea and its nuclear ambitions.(Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP)
1 / 6

South Korea Asia US

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, center left, walks with United States Forces Korea, Gen. Robert B. Abrams, after Austin arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Austin, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Wednesday, is visiting South Korea, with the focus of those talks being North Korea and its nuclear ambitions.(Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HYUNG-JIN KIM
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Fresh off a stop in Tokyo, President Joe Biden’s top diplomat and defense chief traveled to South Korea on Wednesday, a day after North Korea made sure it had their attention by warning the United States to “refrain from causing a stink” amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations.

How to get North Korea to return to talks will be a major focus when Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meet South Korean officials this week.

It has been more than two years since nuclear talks stalled, and some experts say the United States and its allies should settle for a deal that would freeze North Korea’s nuclear program in return for relaxing sanctions — and possibly leave Pyongyang's already manufactured nuclear weapons in place.

A plane carrying Austin landed at a U.S. air base near Seoul. Blinken was to arrive later Wednesday. In Seoul, they will meet their South Korean counterparts for separate talks Wednesday and a joint “two plus two” meeting Thursday, the first such contact between the two countries in five years.

South Korea is the second leg of their regional tour aimed at boosting America’s Asian alliances to better deal with growing challenges from China and North Korea. While in Tokyo on Tuesday, they joined forces with Japanese officials to criticize China’s “coercion and aggression” and reaffirm their commitment to ridding North Korea of all its nuclear bombs.

U.S.-led diplomacy on that last topic has been in limbo since a February 2019 summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un collapsed over disputes on U.S.-led sanctions. Kim has since threatened to enlarge his nuclear arsenal in protest of what he called U.S. hostility.

On Tuesday, Kim’s sister and a senior official in her own right, Kim Yo Jong, slammed the United States over its ongoing regular military drills with South Korea, which North Korea sees as an invasion rehearsal.

“We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration,” Kim Yo Jong said in a statement. “If it wants to sleep in peace for (the) coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step.”

Some experts say Kim Yo Jong’s statement is a pressure tactic and that Pyongyang may try to further raise animosities with weapons tests to boost its leverage in future negotiations with Washington.

Asked about Kim Yo Jong’s statement during a news conference in Tokyo, Blinken said that he was familiar with the comments and was more interested in hearing from allies and partners.

Blinken said that Washington reached out to North Korea through several channels starting in mid-February, but it hasn’t received any response. He said the Biden administration is looking forward to completing its policy review on North Korea in coming weeks and was looking both at possible “additional pressure measures” and “diplomatic paths.”

Shim Beomchul, an analyst with the Seoul-based Korea Research Institute for National Strategy, said he expects the Biden administration to pursue a deal with North Korea that resembles a 2015 accord that froze Iran’s nuclear program in return for lifting sanctions. While the United States won’t likely give up its long-term commitment to denuclearizing North Korea, rolling back the country’s nuclear capabilities to zero is not a realistic near-term diplomatic goal, he said.

Trump blew up that 2015 Obama administration deal in favor of what he called maximum pressure against Iran, and the Biden government is trying to resurrect it.

In an op-ed in the New York Times in 2018, Blinken, then a managing director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, argued that the best deal the U.S. could reach with North Korea “more than likely will look like what Barack Obama achieved with Iran.” He said that an interim agreement “would buy time to negotiate a more comprehensive deal, including a minutely sequenced road map that will require sustained diplomacy. That’s the approach Mr. Obama took with Iran.”

Other experts say an Iran-style deal won’t work for North Korea. Iran hasn't built any bomb, but North Korea has already manufactured dozens. They say North Korea, which has a history of derailing agreements with its vehement rejection of verification processes, won’t find any reason to denuclearize when some of the most painful sanctions are lifted.

“Everyone can say easily that (settling for) a nuclear freeze would allow North Korea to preserve its existing nukes. But I ask them what other options do they have” to realize North Korea’s denuclearization, said Kim Yeol Soo, an analyst with South Korea’s Korea Institute for Military Affairs.

Another possible topic during U.S.-South Korean talks is whether South Korea should actively participate in U.S.-led efforts to curb China’s rising strength in the region.

South Korea is a longtime U.S. ally and hosts about 28,500 American troops. But its economy is heavily dependent on trade with China, making it difficult to take any step deemed provocative to its biggest trading partner. When South Korea allowed the United States to install anti-North Korea missile defense shield on its soil in 2017, it suffered economic retaliation from China, which sees the system’s radar as a security threat.

South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook told lawmakers Tuesday that the U.S. hadn’t formally proposed for South Korea to join an expanded format of the so-called “Quad” group that includes the United States, Japan, Australia and India, and that the Americans won’t likely make such a proposal during this week’s talks.

China has called the Quad an attempt to contain its ambitions.

Kim Yeol Soo said the allies will likely discuss Seoul joining an expanded Quad format, known as the Quad Plus, though they’ll never publicly announce it to avoid angering China. Kim said it would be “wise” for South Korea to join the Quad Plus to voice its opinions clearly and avoid being sidelined on issues involving Seoul.

___

Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. talking to several countries about extra COVID-19 vaccine: Biden

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States is in talks with several countries about who will get any extra doses of COVID-19 vaccines. "We’re talking with several countries already," Biden told reporters as he left the White House to promote his coronavirus stimulus package in Pennsylvania. Biden has promised to make sure every American has access to a vaccine before giving any to other nations.

  • Storm that dumped 4 feet of snow in Rockies heads to the Midwest, thunderstorms forecast in South

    The historic snowstorm that blanketed the Rocky Mountains is heading to the Midwest on Monday. Thunderstorms will also be scattered across the South.

  • Gayle King says Prince Harry's conversations with his family since the Oprah interview were 'not productive'

    The "CBS This Morning" co-host also said, "It's going to be hard to move forward, but they want to move forward with this."

  • Russia and Iran tried unsuccessfully to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence report says

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • Cannabis entrepreneurs gear up for legalization

    On any given day, more than a million dollars worth of cannabis products are on the move at the Nabis warehouse in Oakland, California. Products like cannabis-infused chocolate bars and berry-flavored vape cartridges sit on the shelves, waiting for pick-up and shipping to dispensaries across the state. This movement of goods – facilitated by the Nabis’s own e-commerce platform developed for its wholesale business-to-business model – is being fueled by a surge in cannabis use during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vince Ning, co-founder and CEO of Nabis said BEFORE the pandemic the company shipped about half of what it ships now."As soon as the pandemic hit and stay at home orders went into effect, one of the major things that happened for the cannabis industry was the fact that the industry was deemed essential." Now industry tech entrepreneurs, like Ning, and investors are gearing up for even greater growth as legalization spreads and the economy reopens.So far, 36 states and the District of Columbia have approved medical use of marijuana, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Of them,15 states and D.C. have approved recreational use of pot. As they operate in a legal gray zone at the federal level, cannabis entrepreneurs say they have to move quickly and build their brands before full U.S. legalization levels the playing field.Currently, traditional e-commerce platforms, such as Shopify or delivery services, such as Uber, don't allow cannabis to be sold or delivered via their platforms in the U.S. since marijuana is still federally illegal.Because of that, tech companies that operate in the states where it is legal, have sprouted up.The tech companies include those providing delivery services that allow dispensaries to ship their orders or e-commerce platforms that enable them to sell onlineThe potential for growth in the cannabis industry has attracted investors -- including celebrities -- who have poured a lot of money into the industry.In one of the biggest venture capital deals in the sector to date, Oregon-based e-commerce platform Dutchie announced Tuesday it raised $200 million in a funding round that values the company at $1.7 billion.The company's online marketplace connects cannabis dispensaries with consumers, who can order home delivery. Its investors include former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and NBA star Kevin Durant.

  • Poll: 50% of unvaccinated Trump voters say they will 'never' get inoculated for COVID. How Biden hopes to change their minds.

    Last week, all the living former U.S. presidents, Democratic and Republican, joined together for an ad campaign touting the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines — except Donald Trump.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Derek Chauvin's lawyer wants the trial delayed or moved because of Minneapolis' $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family

    Defense attorney Eric Nelson called the timing of the $27 million civil settlement with George Floyd's family "profoundly disturbing."

  • Texas governor demands ‘emergency’ election reform as state GOP unveils two dozen bills aimed at voting rights

    After raging against ‘voter fraud’ on Fox News, Greg Abbott admits no such fraud exists in state

  • Senior Democrat caught on hot mic suggests bypassing Republicans on infrastructure

    Citing expected resistance from Republicans, Democrats are looking at reconciliation measures to push through an infrastructure bill.

  • S&P ends lower as investors eye Fed meeting

    The S&P retreated but the Nasdaq eked out a gain in a choppy session Tuesday as investors anxiously awaited the result of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting. Fears about rising interest rates and an overheating economy have investors fixated on the Fed’s meeting, where policymakers are likely to raise economic forecasts but repeat their pledge to remain accommodative. Vespula Capital President Jeff Tomasulo: “To me, they’re really focusing on the Fed, right. That’s what we have today, tomorrow, and I think there are still a little shockwaves from interest rates.”Investors bought tech stocks and sold recent winners like energy and financial stocks, dragging the Dow down four-tenth percent and S&P 500 two-tenth percent. The Nasdaq shed some of its earlier momentum but a rise in Apple helped lift the index a tenth percent. Apple shares gained 1% after Evercore ISI hiked its price target on the iPhone maker’s shares. Also boosting the Nasdaq: shares of Starbucks rose 2%. BTIG upgraded the coffeehouse chain to “buy” from “neutral,” citing strong sales and earnings outlook. Ford was the S&P 500’s second biggest decliner, falling 5%. The automaker announced a $2 billion convertible debt deal.

  • Myanmar coup: What protesters can learn from the '1988 generation'

    Student activists fight to end a hated military government in Myanmar. 2021? Or 1988?

  • Deborah Birx calls on Trump to back Covid vaccine as she reveals she thinks about ‘disinfectant’ episode every day

    ‘You can see how extraordinarily uncomfortable I was’

  • Biden endorses changing Senate rules to require a 'talking filibuster,' like 'back in the old days'

    President Biden for the first time Tuesday publicly endorsed changing the Senate's filibuster rules so if a senator wanted to block a bill, he or she would have to earn it. ABC News' George Stephanopoulos broached the topic in an interview segment released Tuesday night, asking Biden if he will "have to choose between preserving the filibuster and advancing your agenda." Biden said yes, but "I don't think that you have to eliminate the filibuster — you have to do it what it used to be when I first got to the Senate, back in the old days," when "you had to stand up and command the floor, you had to keep talking" and "work for the filibuster." Stephanopoulos followed up to make sure Biden is "for bringing back the talking filibuster," and Biden said yes, he is. "That's what it was supposed to be," he said. "It's getting to the point where, you know, democracy is having a hard time functioning." EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos: "You're for bringing back the talking filibuster?" Pres. Biden: "I am. That's what it was supposed to be...Democracy's having a hard time functioning." https://t.co/yOAySBh8dz pic.twitter.com/M59cysphgc — ABC News (@ABC) March 17, 2021 Senate Democrats, who narrowly lead the 50-50 chamber, would need every member of their caucus to change the filibuster rules, and several moderate Democrats — including Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), plus Biden — oppose eliminating the filibuster altogether. But Manchin and other Democrats, most recently Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), have voiced support for switching back to a talking filibuster. "The filibuster allows a senator to block a bill by refusing to yield the floor unless at least 60 colleagues vote to end the debate and proceed to a vote," The Washington Post explains. "In recent years, the objecting senator has not had to actually speak for hours — instead, simply announcing an intent to filibuster is enough to block the bill." Currently, NBC News adds, "the onus is on the majority to find 60 votes to advance legislation; if it falls short, it stalls. A talking filibuster would shift the onus to the minority to hold the floor and speak incessantly until it gives up or the majority pulls the bill." More stories from theweek.comTrump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than InsleeCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governors2 killed after commercial-grade fireworks explode at California home

  • Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan - and hopes she runs for US president in 2024

    Donald Trump has said he is “not a fan” of the Duchess of Sussex but hopes she will run for US president in 2024 so he could run against her. Mr Trump, during a 30-minute call to Fox News, said he did not like the way the Duchess had spoken of the Royal family and the Queen, whom he called a “tremendous person”. Asked by a Fox host about reports Meghan had met with “Democratic operatives” about a possible 2024 bid, Mr Trump said: "I hope that happens because if that happened, I think I would have an even stronger feeling toward running. I am not a fan of Meghan." In one of his lengthiest interviews since leaving the White House in late January, Mr Trump remained non-committal, however, about seeking to recapture the presidency following his one term in office. "Based on every poll, they want me to run again," he said. "But we're going to take a look and we'll see,” suggesting he would wait until after certain Senate races.

  • Massage Parlor Massacres Suspect Said He Loved Guns & God

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Cherokee Sheriff’s OfficeATLANTA—A Georgia man who professed a passion for guns and God was in custody on Tuesday night after a string of shootings that police said appeared to target Asian women at massage parlors and left eight people dead.Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was caught on video at the crime scenes and later nabbed on a highway two hours south of Atlanta following a police chase, authorities said.Police stressed that it was still much too early to announce a motive, but the horrific attacks come amid a wave of targeted violence against the Asian-American community. Details about the suspect that began to trickle out offered few clues.“Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It’s a pretty good life,” read the tagline on an Instagram account that appeared to belong to Long.A student who graduated from Sequoyah High with Long in 2017 who spoke on the condition of anonymity told The Daily Beast, “He was very innocent seeming and wouldn’t even cuss. He was sorta nerdy and didn’t seem violent from what I remember. He was a hunter and his father was a youth minister or pastor. He was big into religion.” Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs have left multiple people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. Brynn Anderson/AP The rampage began at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth in Cherokee County, where two people were killed, one other person succumbed to their injuries en route to a nearby hospital, and one died while in treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. The victims were two Asian women, a white woman, and a white man, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Hispanic man was also injured in the shooting and was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment, a spokesman for the sheriff said. About an hour later and 30 miles away, two spas on the same Atlanta street—Gold Spa and one in Aroma Therapy Spa—were targeted by gunfire, and four Asian women were killed.Officers had just arrived at one of the spas to find the victims when they were summoned to the second. “While at [the first location] we received another call across the street of shots fired, and responded to find another individual shot at that location,” Atlanta Police Chief Rodney N. Bryant told reporters.While no details about the Acworth victims were given, Bryant said that “it appears that all the [Atlanta] victims are female” and “it appears that they may be Asian.”Two men who live just across from Gold Massage Spa who refused to give their names said their neighbors started asking them about the incident around 6:15 p.m. They said the area was very diverse, but that the spa was known to be an Asian-owned business.“This is the worst shooting since ‘99 I think,” one of the men told The Daily Beast. “There was a shooting then where a guy went through his office and killed a bunch of people and he killed his family. That was 12 people I think, so this is the worst one since I’ve been here.”Bryant has declined to say whether police believe the shootings in Georgia Tuesday amounted to a hate crime, saying, “We can’t make that determination just yet.” Law enforcement officials confer outside a massage parlor following a shooting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Cherokee County Sheriff ’s Capt. Jay Baker told reporters: “Nothing is going to be ruled out. Wherever the investigation leads us, that’s where we are going to go.” Atlanta police said video surveillance of Long’s car at all three massage parlors captured Tuesday night made it “extremely likely” he was the main suspect in all three shootings. Crisp County Sheriff's Office President Joe Biden recently condemned the surge in crimes of hate, which have included a brazen, deadly assault on an 84-year-old from Thailand who was killed on a morning stroll in the San Francisco Bay Area. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), in offering condolences to the families of the victims of the Atlanta shootings on Tuesday night, noted that “many of the victims are Asian.”“These murders occurred at a time when anti-Asian violence has been spiking. All officials should do their part to condemn violence and not inflame further discrimination,” he tweeted.The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus said it was “horrified” by news of the shooting “at a time when we’re already seeing a spike in anti-Asian violence.”The legal advocacy nonprofit Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Atlanta released a statement saying the group was “shaken” by the shootings. “Now is the time to hold the victims and their families in our hearts and with light.”In testimony to the Georgia State Senate the day before the shootings, Michelle Au, a Democratic state senator representing Johns Creek, GA, said, “In the last year, 32 incidents of hate crimes towards our Asian-American and Pacific Islander community here in Atlanta have been reported…. Recognize that we need help, we need protection, and we need people in power to stand up for us against hate.”Baker said that Long was arrested by Crisp County Sheriff’s officers who performed a PIT maneuver, or a pursuit intervention technique, in which police force another car to plow sideways and stop.Long’s family did not respond to calls for comment. His youth pastor at the Crabapple First Baptist Church confirmed he was the suspect and said elders would be releasing a statement.A 2018 video on the Crabapple Facebook page features Long discussing his Christian journey toward baptism. “As many of you may remember, when I was 8 years old I thought I was becoming a Christian, and got baptized during that time. And I remember a lot of the reason for that is a lot of my friends in my Sunday school class were doing that,” Long says in the clip.“And after that time, there wasn’t any fruit from the root that is our salvation.”He goes on to say that when he was in seventh grade he attended a youth group and a speaker was discussing the biblical story of the prodigal son.“The son goes off and squanders all that he has and lives completely for himself and then, when he finds he’s wanting to eat pig food, he realized there’s something wrong and he goes back to his father and his father runs back to him and embraces him. And by the grace of God I was able to draw the connection there and realize this is a story between what happened with me and God. I ran away living completely for myself, and he still wants me, and so that’s when I was saved.”—with reporting by Rachel OldingRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Al Gore: Every American citizen "ought to be automatically registered to vote"

    Former Vice President Al Gore told CNN Tuesday every American citizen "ought to be automatically registered to vote."Driving the news: Republicans in battleground states have criticized absentee voting and pushed to restrict voting access, arguing such action "restores confidence in the election system." Many have followed former President Trump's lead in baselessly citing voter fraud.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Gore told CNN's Don Lemon such action was "truly un-American" and a "naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and indigenous votes," noting there's "no record of voter fraud — one or two little cases every once in a while."He said there should be expanded access to voting, with more absentee ballots able to be cast and options to vote on weekends, "instead of on Tuesday on a workday."For the record: Democrats have long called for automatic voter registration. A proposal for this is included in Senate Democrats' version of the For the People Act, a comprehensive voting reform and anti-corruption bill that's not expected to pass in the increasingly partisan chamber.Hawaii last month advanced a bill that'd "automatically register to vote eligible U.S. citizens who apply for a driver's license or state identification card, unless the individual declines to be registered," according to AP.Go deeper: Stacey Abrams: Georgia bills restricting voting access "a redux of Jim Crow"More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'I am worried': California Gov. Newsom says recall attempt is likely to succeed

    "I'm going to fight this thing, because I'm going to fight for California values and the things I hold dear," Newsom said.

  • Trump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than Inslee

    Former President Donald Trump's personal policy toward governors during the COVID-19 pandemic was no secret. He wanted to work with them, he said, as long as they showed him some appreciation. "It's a two-way street, they have to treat us well also," he said during a Fox News interview in March 2020. Now, an anecdote from ABC News' Jonathan Karl's upcoming book Front Row at The Trump Show, sheds even more light on how Trump made crucial, potentially life-or-death decisions based on whether he felt he was getting enough compliments. Karl reports that upon learning a Navy hospital ship was heading to Seattle last March, Trump decided to redirect it to Los Angeles, solely because he liked the things California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) had been saying about him. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), on the other hand, did not have a big fan in Trump. "Don't you think we should send it to California?" Trump reportedly asked. "Gavin has been saying the nicest things about me." Trump reportedly said he considered Inslee a "showboater" and a "real jerk," which apparently meant, in the former president's mind, that Washingtonians were less deserving of extra hospital beds. “Molly! Get Gavin on the phone!” As I describe in the new paperback edition of “Front Row at the Trump Show” Trump gets Gavin Newsom on speakerphone and asks him if he should send the ship to Los Angeles, saying, “You’ve been saying the nicest things about me.” https://t.co/nM8MtTJ63E — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governors2 killed after commercial-grade fireworks explode at California homeThe GOP's anti-woke cul-de-sac

  • A baby girl born to a partially vaccinated healthcare worker has COVID-19 antibodies

    A Florida woman gave birth three weeks after her first COVID-19 shot. The baby may be first reported case to have antibodies from her mom's vaccine.