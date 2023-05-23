Top US Senator, Biden working to address China ban on Micron chips

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate's top Democrat said on Tuesday that he and President Joe Biden's administration were engaging allies and businesses to address China's ban on sales of memory chips made by U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc.

The restrictions this week by China's cyberspace regulator against Micron, the biggest U.S. memory chipmaker, were the latest in a widening trade dispute between the world's top two economies.

"The Chinese government's announced action against Micron is not based in fact and is a troubling use of economic coercion against the U.S.," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

"I am working closely with the Biden administration to make clear to the Chinese government that this sort of behavior is unacceptable and unproductive," Schumer said.

China's cyberspace regulator said on Sunday that Micron had failed its network security review and that it would block operators of key infrastructure from buying from the company.

Micron on Monday forecast a hit to revenue in the low-single to high-single digit percentage after the ban.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Marguerita Choy)