Top Valentine’s Day Gifts To Buy on a Budget
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner (it’s Feb. 14, in case you forgot). This year, we could all use a little extra love, so it’s a great time to show your romantic partner, friends, family and other loved ones that you’re thinking of them.
Just because you’re on a tight budget doesn’t mean you can’t buy a gift that’s thoughtful, sweet and sure to bring some cheer to your Valentines near and far. Here are some budget-friendly Valentine’s Day gift ideas that you can shop online.
Gretchen Hoop Earrings
Price: $20
These classic gold hoops will make any recipient feel elegant. They’re lightweight, but make a big statement.
Sushi Making Kit
Price: $14.99
Try a new experience with this set that will teach you and your Valentine how to make sushi. Kit includes two sushi rolling mats, five pairs of chopsticks, a paddle, a spreader and a guide.
Buffway Slim Wallet
For the minimalist in your life, get them a wallet that holds all their cards in a comfortable, covert way complete with RFID-blocking technology.
World’s Hottest Chili Powders
Price: $9.14
Want to do something hot for V-day? Give your lover this box of some of the hottest chili powders ever tested. Included with the powders in the matchbox package are four fun chili fact cards.
Custom Digital Portrait
Price: $15+
Animate you and your partner in this cute style from the Etsy shop ByAllysonElizabeth. You can also add a message to make the gift that much more personal.
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Price: $17.90
If you’re not the partner who cooks in the relationship, reward them with this kitchen must-have. Each skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and can be used to sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, fry or grill.
SoundBot Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Price: $14.99
Empower your significant other to sing in the shower with reckless abandon with these mini water-resistant speakers. You can even answer a call while you’re in the shower if you were so bold.
Vegamour Revitalizing Scalp Massager
Price: $18
Treat you and your partner to a lovely scalp massage with this tool that boosts scalp health and helps to deeply work in haircare products.
Birthstone Ring
Price: $16.40
Through CaitlynMinimalist‘s Etsy store, you can give your love a ring reflecting their birthstone with a sterling silver, rose gold or 18K gold finish. The product is rated five stars with more than 248,000 reviews.
Heart-Shaped Candle
Price: $3.49+
Set the mood with these cute candles shaped like hearts from WickNWaxWorks. Choose from six different scents to create the perfect atmosphere for a romantic evening.
Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top Valentine’s Day Gifts To Buy on a Budget