Top Valentine’s Day Gifts To Buy on a Budget

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner (it’s Feb. 14, in case you forgot). This year, we could all use a little extra love, so it’s a great time to show your romantic partner, friends, family and other loved ones that you’re thinking of them.

Just because you’re on a tight budget doesn’t mean you can’t buy a gift that’s thoughtful, sweet and sure to bring some cheer to your Valentines near and far. Here are some budget-friendly Valentine’s Day gift ideas that you can shop online.

Price: $20

These classic gold hoops will make any recipient feel elegant. They’re lightweight, but make a big statement.

Price: $14.99

Try a new experience with this set that will teach you and your Valentine how to make sushi. Kit includes two sushi rolling mats, five pairs of chopsticks, a paddle, a spreader and a guide.

Price: $9.99

For the minimalist in your life, get them a wallet that holds all their cards in a comfortable, covert way complete with RFID-blocking technology.

Price: $9.14

Want to do something hot for V-day? Give your lover this box of some of the hottest chili powders ever tested. Included with the powders in the matchbox package are four fun chili fact cards.

Price: $15+

Animate you and your partner in this cute style from the Etsy shop ByAllysonElizabeth. You can also add a message to make the gift that much more personal.

Price: $17.90

If you’re not the partner who cooks in the relationship, reward them with this kitchen must-have. Each skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and can be used to sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, fry or grill.

Price: $14.99

Empower your significant other to sing in the shower with reckless abandon with these mini water-resistant speakers. You can even answer a call while you’re in the shower if you were so bold.

Price: $18

Treat you and your partner to a lovely scalp massage with this tool that boosts scalp health and helps to deeply work in haircare products.

Price: $16.40

Through CaitlynMinimalist‘s Etsy store, you can give your love a ring reflecting their birthstone with a sterling silver, rose gold or 18K gold finish. The product is rated five stars with more than 248,000 reviews.

Price: $3.49+

Set the mood with these cute candles shaped like hearts from WickNWaxWorks. Choose from six different scents to create the perfect atmosphere for a romantic evening.

