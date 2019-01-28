The top Valentine's Day gifts for your pets on Amazon

As Valentine's Day approaches, the stress of finding the perfect gift for your partner may rear its ugly head. From technology to chocolates and floral arrangements, it can be tough to narrow down the item your loved-one would appreciate most.

And you can't forget to shower your pet with love on Valentine's Day, either. According to the National Retail Federation, approximately one in five Americans planned to buy gifts for their pets in 2018 -- and that number is expected to increase in 2019.

While your pet may not be as vocal about their desired Vday gift, it's not surprising if you still find yourself searching high and low for the perfect purchase to show it how much you care. However, Amazon wants to help alleviate the pressure with its Valentine's Day Gift Shop filled with the most fur-tastic items for your pets.

Take a look at Amazon's top Valentine's Day gifts for pets all under $75.