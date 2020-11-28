Top Ways to Save Money on Car Insurance
For many drivers, the costs of car insurance have become a burden. Some will even drop their coverage and hit the roads while being uninsured. However, there are plenty of methods that can help policyholders keep the insurance costs under control and even lower the price of the premiums.
The most common methods that can help policyholders pay less on insurance are the following:
Adjust the deductibles. The deductible is the amount of money a policyholder has to pay before the insurance kicks in. Drivers can pay less on their insurance premiums if they increase their deductibles. However, drivers are advised to save some money, just in case, they will have to file a claim.
Compare multiple quotes from different insurers. Insurance companies have different sets of factors they analyze before they grant coverage to someone. For this reason, the insurance prices can vary a little from one insurer to another. Policyholders are recommended to use the comparison services offered by a brokerage website in order to compare at least three insurance quotes from different providers.
Driver fewer miles. Insurance companies will offer a low-mileage discount to those drivers that manage to drive fewer miles than a certain amount.
Keep a good credit score. Insurance companies claim they found a correlation between a driver's credit score and his chances to file for a claim. For this reason, drivers with bad credit score will pay more on their insurance, while drivers with good or excellent credit score will pay much less on their premiums.
Maintain a clean driving record. Drivers who manage to keep their driving record clean for a period of time might be eligible for a good driver discount. Depending on the insurers, this discount is provided to drivers after a period that is between three to five years.
Install safety devices. Insurance companies like drivers that are willing to make their cars safer. Policyholders can easily find numerous aftermarket safety devices like rearview cameras, blind spot detectors, drowsiness detectors, collision warning systems and so on. However, drivers should ensure these devices are approved by the insurers before installing any of them.
