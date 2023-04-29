Top weekend tech deals: $30 battle drones, $99 AirPods, Roomba deals, Fitbit sale, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

This weekend’s top tech deals include so many sweet sales ahead of Mother’s Day 2023. You can get two Potensic A21 mini battle drones for just $29.99 with a coupon. Also, Apple AirPods deals start at just $99 right now. Roomba robot vacuums are on sale, and Fitbit smartwatches and trackers are down to the best prices of the year.

In this roundup, the shopping experts at BGR will share our favorite deals you can get this weekend.

Today's Top Deals







Spend $60, Get a $15 Amazon Credit

Price: Spend $60, Get $15

Buy Now On Amazon







Potensic A21 Mini Drones for Kids, 2 Pack IR Battle Drone with LED Lights, RC Quadcopter with 3…

Price: $29.99 with code SALE2A21

You Save: $10.00 (20%)

Buy Now On Amazon







Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24…

Price: $99 (reg. $129)

You Save: $60.00 (38%)

Buy Now On Amazon







Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch with Daily Readiness, GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, 40+ Exercise Mode…

Price: $159.95 (reg. $200)

You Save: $40.00 (20%)

Buy Now On Amazon

Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.

Today’s top tech deals

Story continues

Below, you’ll find a bit more info about each of our favorite tech deals.







Spend $60 P&G On Household Essentials, Get a $15 Amazon Credit

Price: Spend $60, Get $15

Buy Now On Amazon







Apple AirPods Pro - 1st Gen. (Renewed Premium)

Price: $162.00

You Save: $23.00 (12%)

Buy Now On Amazon







Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24…

Price: $99.00

You Save: $60.00 (38%)

Buy Now On Amazon







Potensic A21 Mini Drones for Kids, 2 Pack IR Battle Drone with LED Lights, RC Quadcopter with 3…

Price: $29.99

You Save: $20.00 (40%)

Buy Now On Amazon







Nest WiFi Router with 1 Point - Mesh Router for Wireless Internet - Wi-Fi Extender with Smart S…

Price: $99.00

You Save: $170.00 (63%)

Buy Now On Amazon







Fire TV Stick Lite, free and live TV, Alexa Voice Remote Lite, smart home controls, HD streamin…

Price: $19.99

You Save: $10.00 (33%)

Buy Now On Amazon







Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, essential features in a compact design, pair with Ring…

Price: $38.99

You Save: $26.00 (40%)

Buy Now On Amazon







HP ENVY x360 Convertible 15-inch Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, 8 GB…

Price: $579.99

You Save: $126.00 (18%)

Buy Now On Amazon







myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S…

Price: $27.34

You Save: $2.64 (9%)

Buy Now On Amazon







iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Now Clean By Room With Smart Mapping,…

Price: $399.00 ($399.00/Count)

You Save: $150.99 (27%)

Buy Now On Amazon







Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…

Price: $279.00

You Save: $50.00 (15%)

Buy Now On Amazon







INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-24F201NA23, 2022 Model)

Price: $79.99

You Save: $40.00 (33%)

Buy Now On Amazon

Don't Miss: Top weekend tech deals: $30 battle drones, $99 AirPods, Roomba deals, Fitbit sale, more

Click here to read the full article.

More Top Deals from BGR