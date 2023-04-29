Top weekend tech deals: $30 battle drones, $99 AirPods, Roomba deals, Fitbit sale, more
This weekend’s top tech deals include so many sweet sales ahead of Mother’s Day 2023. You can get two Potensic A21 mini battle drones for just $29.99 with a coupon. Also, Apple AirPods deals start at just $99 right now. Roomba robot vacuums are on sale, and Fitbit smartwatches and trackers are down to the best prices of the year.
In this roundup, the shopping experts at BGR will share our favorite deals you can get this weekend.
Today's Top Deals
Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch falls to $160, Fitbit Luxe is only $90
Galaxy S23 Ultra hits lowest price ever, S23 is $700 unlocked
Spend $60, Get a $15 Amazon Credit
Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.
Today’s top tech deals
SPECIAL SALE: Anyone can score a $15 Amazon credit when they spend $60+ on household essentials from top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Cascade, Always, Gilette, and more
BONUS DEALS: See our guide on Amazon gift card deals for more sales like this one
Pick up a 2-pack of Potensic A21 mini battle drones for only $29.99 with the promo code SALE2A21 (deal ends 4/30)
Fire TV Stick deals start at $19.99 this weekend
BONUS DEAL: Better yet, you can get a brand-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale at an all-time low of $24.99
Ring Doorbell deals start at $38.99 for the Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Apple’s entry-level AirPods are on sale for $99
Premium Renewed AirPods Pro can be had for just $162, and they’re guaranteed to be like new
BONUS DEALS: See more AirPods sales in our roundup of the best AirPods deals
Amazon is running a big sale on Roomba robot vacuums with discounts of up to $500 off
The 10.2-inch iPad is up to $80 off
Score the powerful new HP ENVY x360 Convertible 15-inch Laptop for $579.99 instead of $710
BONUS DEALS: You’ll find even more sales in our guide on the best laptop deals
Get the $269 Google Nest WiFi mesh system on sale for only $99
The myQ smart garage door opener everyone loves so much is 12% off
Below, you’ll find a bit more info about each of our favorite tech deals.
