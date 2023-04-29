Top weekend tech deals: $30 battle drones, $99 AirPods, Roomba deals, Fitbit sale, more

This weekend’s top tech deals include so many sweet sales ahead of Mother’s Day 2023. You can get two Potensic A21 mini battle drones for just $29.99 with a coupon. Also, Apple AirPods deals start at just $99 right now. Roomba robot vacuums are on sale, and Fitbit smartwatches and trackers are down to the best prices of the year.

In this roundup, the shopping experts at BGR will share our favorite deals you can get this weekend.

Today's Top Deals



Spend $60, Get a $15 Amazon Credit
Price: Spend $60, Get $15

Potensic A21 Mini Drones for Kids, 2 Pack IR Battle Drone with LED Lights, RC Quadcopter with 3…
Price: $29.99 with code SALE2A21
You Save: $10.00 (20%)
Price: $29.99 with code SALE2A21
You Save: $10.00 (20%)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24…
Price: $99 (reg. $129)
You Save: $60.00 (38%)
Price: $99 (reg. $129)
You Save: $60.00 (38%)

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch with Daily Readiness, GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, 40+ Exercise Mode…
Price: $159.95 (reg. $200)
You Save: $40.00 (20%)
Price: $159.95 (reg. $200)
You Save: $40.00 (20%)

Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.

Today’s top tech deals

Below, you’ll find a bit more info about each of our favorite tech deals.



