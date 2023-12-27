Top Workplaces

Dec. 26—By Molly Fellin Spence — mspence@baltsun.com

Happy New Year! It seems like we all just celebrated the new millennium, and here we are several decades later. It's been quite a ride, but looking at the future I wish everyone peace and contentment in the new year.

Just to increase our chances, we'll be eating the traditional lucky Hoppin' John (Southern cooked greens) with our ham on New Year's Day.

Also lucky? You still have time to check out what's being billed as the largest holiday light display in Ellicott City. You can visit the Brampton Hills Holiday Lights Display at 4802 Red Hill Way, through Dec. 31. The event is free, but they are accepting donations for the Howard County Food Bank.

You also have a few days left to check out the holiday train garden at the B&O Ellicott City Station Museum, 3711 Maryland Ave., on view through Jan. 7.

Several local venues are planning big New Year's Eve parties. In the historic district, Manor Hill Tavern, 3733 Old Columbia Pike, has fun planned for the entire day. First is brunch, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Chef specials will be offered 5-11 p.m. and live music will be playing 8:30-11:30 p.m. Complimentary champagne will be passed around at midnight. To make reservations call 410-465-8500. Turf Valley Resort's New Year's Eve starts with a Mad Hatter Tea Party, 7-8:30 p.m., followed by mysterious high-end celebration called "Through the Looking Glass," 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m., in the grand ballroom. Tickets are available at turfvalley.com. Also at Turf Valley you can turn the evening into a staycation—spend the night and avoid driving after all that partying.

After the holidays many of us resolve to eat healthier and exercise more. So, Mary's Land Farm is here to help. On Jan. 6 a program called "New Year, New You," will take place at the farm at 4979 Sheppard Lane, which will concentrate on learning to build nourishing meals. Sign up at maryslandfarm.com/classes-at-the-inn.

Victoria Goodman, spokesperson for the EC250, which celebrated the anniversary of the establishment of our town in 1772, reports that the event has ended with a variety of significant contributions to our community. The legacy projects include a new gateway sign at the top of the hill on Ellicott Mills Drive; the "Pieces of History" EC250 Mosaic, on display at the Museum of Howard County History; and new native plants for the garden under the Water Wheel sculpture on the corner of Main Street and Old Columbia Pike.

Also, a new information kiosk will be installed in the historic district and an EC250 Legacy Fund has been established by a donation to the Patapsco Heritage Greenway to support projects that benefit Ellicott City. Contributions I particularly like are the recognition plaques and dedicated benches that honor some of the early pioneers of local preservation. These include benches at the B&O Railroad Plaza named for Jean Hannon, who drew the boundaries of the historic district for the county and Herb Johl, past president of Historic Ellicott City, Inc., and railroad historian extraordinaire. At the Old Columbia Pike garden benches commemorate Roland and Enalee Bounds, among the earliest volunteers to preserve the historic district and both past presidents of Historic Ellicott City, Inc.; Celia Holland who wrote the definitive "Ellicott City, MD: Mill Town USA"; Joetta Cramm, who gave many lectures and lead many tours, spreading the word of the wealth of history embedded in our town; and Doris Slack, whose commitment to the community led to her being named to the Howard County Women's Hall of Fame in 2009. I feel privileged to have known many of these wonderful people during my 30 years of volunteering in local historic preservation.

And if you haven't seen it yet, the musical produced in honor of the 250th anniversary of our town, "On National Road" is still available for viewing on YouTube.

Send news about people and events around Ellicott City to be included in this column, at least two weeks in advance, to janetkusterer21042@gmail.com.

