Top Workplaces

Dec. 23—By Jacques Kelly

December 23, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Alexander E. "Alex" Hooke, a Stevenson University philosophy professor who disliked technology and refused to lock his front door, died of a heart attack Dec. 7 at his Remington home. He was 71.

Kevin J. Manning, Stevenson's former president, said: "Alex was a real Renaissance man. He headed our honors program and was a popular faculty member. He was an excellent conversationalist and could talk sports as easily as philosophy."

Born in Baltimore and raised in Northwood, he was the son of Robert Emmett Hooke, a veterinary supply salesman, and Barbara Rose Pfeiffer, a Johns Hopkins cancer researcher.

A Baltimore Polytechnic Institute graduate, he received a bachelor's degree from Towson University, where he was the sports editor of the student newspaper. He also wrote for the old City Dweller newspaper.

While in college he changed his academic focus from journalism to philosophy. He earned a master's degree from West Chester University and a doctorate from the University of Missouri, where he also taught. He joined the faculty of the Villa Julie College, now Stevenson University, in 1978.

"His writings covered not only complex philosophical topics, but also serious discussions regarding pop culture and its ethical questions raised in television, movies, and music," said his nephew, Matt Hooke.

"He hit a creative stride towards the end of his life," his nephew said. "He published a book that examined [TV science fiction show] 'The Twilight Zone,' and philosopher and long-time friend Alphonso Lingis and a collection of what he wrote for The Sun, 'Philosophy Sketches: 700 Words at a Time.'"

"He approached philosophy with the eye of a reporter, including the stories of everyday people and current events in his work," said his nephew.

He wrote numerous opinion articles for The Baltimore Sun, including his impressions of the Remington neighborhood gathering spot, The Dizz, when it closed.

"Alex was a professor loved by his students for his knowledge of philosophy, his calm and easy-going demeanor, his engagement with students in thoughtful class discussions, and his kindness towards students," said a former student, Christopher M. Seitz.

"Alex was fascinated by the Beatles, especially John Lennon. He was interested in their music and did sound academic analysis of their cultural contribution," said a friend, Richard C. Monk. "He could reach out to students and encourage them to view themselves as scholars."

Mr. Hooke was a sports fan and as a young man he was a food vender for the Orioles and the old Baltimore Bullets.

"He was comedic. He would lighten the mood," said Matt Hooke. "He was an event organizer. He gave people a platform, whether it was the Bolton Hill Swim Club crab feast or a Sunday grill out for Ravens games."

He also played tennis and basketball.

"He had one of the purest outside shots I had ever seen," said his brother, Jeff Hooke.

He drove a 30-year-old Toyota with nearly 400,000 miles and never purchased a cell phone.

"He did not like technology and only learned email when he had to. He hated that people were always on their cell phones and were not present. He refused to pay bills online. He would not do autopay. He liked to write checks," his daughter, Erika Hooke, said.

"Money didn't matter to him. Making the people he cared about happy made him happy," she said.

In addition to his brother and daughter he is survived by a son, Nick Hooke, of Frederick; his mother, Barbara Rose Hooke, of Baltimore; another brother Robert Hooke, of Towson; and two grandchildren. His marriage to Debra Shersinski ended in divorce.

Plans for a memorial service are pending.

