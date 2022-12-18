Top Workplaces 2022: Here are some of the most interesting perks Memphis employers offer

For many people, the difference between liking a job and loving a job depends on more than just the work and their colleagues. It often has to do with how valued they feel by their employer. And one way employers show employees love is through innovative, even unusual, benefits.

In Memphis, some companies are going well beyond generous time off, good insurance plans and 401(k) matching. From providing mental health help and spiritual guidance to free food and massages, here are some of the interesting benefits this year’s Top Workplaces are offering.

Maximus Building Supply

The Collierville-based construction firm offers chaplain services to its 93 employees to help foster mental and spiritual well-being. Chaplains make weekly, on-site visits and employees have 24/7 access to chaplains through the MyChap App.

Regency Homebuilders

Regency Homebuilders in Germantown made the list of Top Workplaces in the Memphis area for 2022. This marks the fifth consecutive year Regency Homebuilders has made the Top Workplaces list.

To encourage a team mentality and give employees a way to relax in the middle of a long day, Regency offers a hangout space with beanbags and a massage chair where employees can also play basketball or video games. The Germantown-based company also frequently caters-in lunch, has an office snack closet and organizes monthly outings for the team.

Memphis Top Workplaces 2021:Regency Homebuilders creates 'family-like atmosphere'

Top Workplaces USA:Three Memphis companies named to Top Workplaces USA in 2022

Meritan Inc.

In a twist on traditional childcare benefits, the company’s “infant at work” program allows parents to bring their child to work up until 9 months. If the employee’s role prevents them from safely being able to bring a child to work, they’re given a stipend for 9 months of daycare.

Total Quality Logistics

TQL provides another type of benefit for expectant or new parents. The company offers a maternity management program including one-on-one consultations with nurses and other parenting experts. Parents who complete the program get a $250 gift card. TQL also supports employees who join intramural sports leagues by providing branded shirts and paying partial league fees.

Story continues

Monogram Foods

The Memphis-based manufacturer is utilizing several strategies to help keep employees feeling appreciated and engaged. Lunch is provided for the company’s 188 Memphis-based employees daily. Employees also have access to an on-site fitness center and a massage chair that can be used during breaks.

Transnetyx

Lab technician DeNisha Washington works at Transnetyx in Cordova on Jan. 22, 2019. Transnetyx made the list of Top Workplaces in the Memphis area for 2022, marking its fifth consecutive year on the list.

The Cordova-based biotech company brings a team of massage therapists into the office every other week to provide free massage services to employees, in addition to providing an on-site gym and hosting a variety of health and wellness events for workers throughout the year. The company also provides an in-house career development coach.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Top Workplaces 2022: Unusual benefits and job perks