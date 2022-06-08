Top Workplaces Cincinnati: Bartlett Wealth Management wins small division

Holly Mazzocca, Bartlett Wealth Management president, stands inside their office in Downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Mazzocca is being awarded the Top Workplaces Top Leader award.

Downtown-based Bartlett Wealth Management, an investment and financial planning firm, ranked No. 1 in the small company division for Best Workplace Cincinnati.

Speaking to The Enquirer, firm president Holly Mazzocca said the business approaches the investments in its 65 employees with the same no-nonsense style as planning and advise for its high net worth clients with a total of $8.3 billion in assets. Here are the highlights:

Are there any similarities between Bartlett’s investment approach and its employment philosophy?

Bartlett customizes our client portfolios. We see investing as a marathon, not a sprint. Bartlett’s goal is to grow at a steady and intentional pace, and our growth in assets, revenue – and employees reflect this goal.

In recent years, we have expanded the number of roles in our Cincinnati office and completed the acquisition of our office in Chicago. Our assets under management have grown from $3.578 billion at the end of 2016 to $8.27 billion as of December 31, 2021.

What’s it like to be recognized as a Top Workplace?

This award is a testament to the intentional efforts we invest in building our Bartlett culture. For us, it’s not about winning an award, but understand(ing) what our employees are seeking to help us all grow and improve over time.

Employees who are engaged and excited about their work provide wonderful service to our clients and help build a prosperous community. Our culture is what truly puts us over the top.

What have you done in recent years to improve the work culture at the firm?

Our emphasis on employee engagement and experience: our employee recognition and awards program, implementation of a diversity and inclusion policy, buildout of a hybrid work schedule, and updated maternity and parental leave policies. We also encourage ongoing, clear communication between employees and leadership.

Our office is a collegial, collaborative environment. (Our employees have told us they want) the ability to be involved and included in the betterment of the firm, the flexibility a hybrid work schedule allows, professional development and a great company culture.

How did you and your employees handle the pandemic and the return to more normalized work?

Our employees handled the pandemic situation like true professionals. Thanks to our incredible IT department, we were able to carry on with very few problems. The employees really stepped up. In June 2021, we made a transition back to a hybrid work schedule, which is still in place, allowing employees to work remotely up to two days per week.

What are you telling clients this year amid all the recent market turmoil?

Beware of the allure of market timing. We believe, and have seen borne out in research, that patient investors who properly manage risk and remain resilient during rocky markets will fare better over the long-term. The best investment for 2022 is discipline.

What’s the best thing about your business?

It’s incredibly rewarding to help clients reach their goals... It’s so much deeper than just selecting investments and having a retirement plan. It’s about celebrating the big wins in life and also working through the tough times together.

The same thing goes for our employees. I love guiding others to maximize their potential, win as a team, and achieve our mission of providing true peace of mind and fulfillment of our clients’ dreams.

About Bartlett Wealth Management

Business: A Midwestern wealth management firm that provides customized investment management and financial planning services to high net worth individuals and families, foundations, and businesses.

Founded: 1898

Headquarters: Downtown Cincinnati

Employees: 65

Benefits: 401(k) match and profit-sharing, medical, dental, vision,

flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, life insurance, paid maternity and parental leave, education assistance, and a hybrid work schedule.

Purpose statement: "Our Goal is Reaching Yours. We deliver tailored investment solutions designed to achieve our client’s personal objectives."

Website: https://bartlett1898.com/

