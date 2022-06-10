Top Workplaces Cincinnati: CEOs at American Modern, Kemba, and Bartlett win awards

Holly Mazzocca, Bartlett Wealth Management's president, stands inside her office in downtown Cincinnati. Mazzocca won the Top Workplaces Cincinnati Top Leader award in the small company division.

A global pandemic is a perfect recipe for disaster to set in at the office.

But despite the challenges COVID-19 brought to staffing, retention, and company viability, some leaders were able to instill confidence in employees and convince them that sustained success will be on the other side of those rocky months.

More than 37,000 workers at 212 firms across the Cincinnati area were asked if they had confidence in their leadership as part of the Top Workplaces Cincinnati 2022 survey.

Three individuals stood out in the surveys made for The Enquirer by Energage and as a result, the following individuals have been named Top Workplace Leaders of 2022:

Andreas Kleiner, American Modern Insurance Group.

Dan Sutton, Kemba Credit Union.

Holly Mazzocca, Bartlett Wealth Management

The Enquirer talked to the winners about what it was like leading employees through a health and economic crisis and got their reactions to employees expressing confidence in their vision.

What are some things you've done to earn the trust of your employees?

Andreas Kleiner, CEO of American Modern Insurance Group: At American Modern, everyone in a leadership position prepares a "leadership philosophy," discusses it with their team, and publishes it. This is an important commitment, and we are very serious about living up to our leadership philosophies. I try to treat others the way I want to be treated: in a fair manner, with dignity, empathy and respect. Integrity and humility matter a lot to me, as well as trying to understand first before being understood.

Dan Sutton, CEO of Kemba Credit Union: I've been doing this for 23 years and I truly look to them (employees) as part of my family. I believe in my heart that I work for them, that they do not work for me. I try to remove barriers out of their lives if I can. I go to bat for them as much as I can. And I do overcommunicate. I often tell them, 'I share things with you that I probably shouldn't share,' but it's because I believe we're in this together. I really have an open-door policy.

Holly Mazzocca, president of Bartlett Wealth Management: I do my very best to listen. Instead of making it a function about what I think is the direction we need to go in, I gather as much input from my employees as possible. The vision of Bartlett is not just what our leadership team says the vision is, it's really what our employees want to build and contribute to our clients and to the community.

Andreas Kleiner, president and chief executive officer of American Modern Insurance Group.

How would you define an effective leader?

Kleiner: The following 10 attributes come to mind: humble, reliable, caring, passionate, inspiring, fair, empowering, committed, striving for excellence, and having a strong moral compass. I like the statement that good leaders take the lead in times of crisis and stand behind when celebrating success. And more so, I like the concept of a servant leader.

Sutton: Leaders can lead, but it's hard to get someone to follow you. And so you have to show that you care, you have to be real, you have to be honest and true. And if you can do all of that, if you can garner followers, then I think you've done something pretty good.

Mazzocca: An effective leader supports the vision of the firm, supports the vision of the future, but is really there for employees to celebrate the wins together as a team. And also there to support them when things aren't going well. Leaders remove roadblocks along the way so that employees can feel really great about delivering their best.

Dan Sutton of Kemba Credit Union won the top leadership award in the midsize company division of the 2022 Top Workplaces Cincinnati program.

How did you lead your employees through all of the challenges of the past few years?

Kleiner: Communication, communication, communication. Be human. Make it clear that in times of crisis and uncertainty, you don’t have all the answers, and that this is normal. When COVID hit us, I was sending out a daily newsletter to all of our associates during the first few weeks so that everybody knew where we stood. (It gave) everybody something to hold on to and to create important routines in a time of uncertainty. This is something not to be underestimated. It was tough sometimes. We were all dealing with chaos and emotional stress during those days, and to sit down and write my daily message to everyone after a long and exhausting day required quite some discipline. People were waiting for it, and I didn’t want to disappoint them.

Sutton: We never furloughed anybody. I think that's really important. …I think one of the biggest things was not ducking the issue, and being honest about the issue but keeping a controlled poker face. In meetings, communicating often, we tried very, very hard when we did send people home to not forget about them. I think we went over and above to make sure everyone felt included even though we were separated. We communicated so often and so consistently. It's OK to be nervous and not know the answer to everything but you have to stay cool and calm. Because when you're cool and calm, there's some reassurance to them.

Mazzocca: Authenticity, connection, and transparency. Being very authentic with who I am and where I'm struggling and where I see opportunities. Really staying very connected with my employees to spend time with them, to listen to them, and be transparent with them. We started sending out a monthly letter from the president to just share more details around what's going on at the business level so that our employees really see the meaning behind their work. They can connect it to the greater good.

What does it mean to you to win an award predicated on confidence from your employees?

Kleiner: I am humbled. As a leader, you are only as good as the team around you, and I am blessed with having the best team that I could wish for. They deserve the award more than I do.

Sutton: It means a lot to me. Because I do work for them (employees), it means a lot to me that the work I'm putting into the culture I'm trying to create, is paying off. If anything it just gives me the energy to double down on what I'm doing because what I'm doing is making a difference. And I'm not doing it by myself, I have an army of great leaders around me that are helping me do that, but it really means the world to me, because these guys are my family.

Mazzocca: It means the world to me. It reinforces all of the intentional effort our team takes from the leadership team on down to the newest member of the team. The amount of time we invest to connect with each other, to grow the business, side-by-side and really deliver a legendary experience for our clients. Our goal at Bartlett is to provide true peace of mind to our clients, and the same thing goes for my employees. I want them to have peace of mind and feel fulfilled when they come to the office every day.

