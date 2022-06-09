Top Workplaces Cincinnati: Who won special honors in 2022?
The company that compiles the Top Workplaces Cincinnati list for The Enquirer, Energage, identifies special or "best in show" award recipients that are chosen based on standout scores for employee responses to 11 specific statements in the Top Workplaces survey. Employees rate these statements on a seven-point Likert scale from "strongly disagree" to "strongly agree."
To select recipients, Energage looks at high statement ranks for scores to determine areas where an organization stands out.
The list of the winners follows:
Leadership (large company)
ANDREAS KLEINER, American Modern Insurance Group
What the company does: Provider of specialty insurance
Local HQ: Amelia
Why the win: I have confidence in the leader of this company.
What an employee says: "He does a stellar job balancing performance initiatives while still providing a very caring, employee-focused environment."
Leadership (midsize company)
DAN SUTTON, Kemba Credit Union
What the company does: Co-op provider of financial services
Local HQ: West Chester
Why the win: I have confidence in the leader of this company.
What an employee says: "He has always made it his plan to not only know our names but what we do in the company."
Leadership (small company)
HOLLY MAZZOCCA, Bartlett Wealth Management
What the company does: Provider of specialty insurance
Local HQ: Cincinnati
Why the win: I have confidence in the leader of this company.
What an employee says: "Our leader's enthusiasm is infectious. I adore her positivity and can-do attitude!"
APPRECIATION
Hyatt Regency Cincinnati
What the company does: Lodging and events
Local HQ: Cincinnati
Why the win: I genuinely feel appreciated at this company.
What an employee says: "The managers and human resources tell us (we're appreciated) and they bring in doughnuts, afternoon treats, etc."
BENEFITS
Village Green
What the company does: Real estate management
Local HQ: Cincinnati
Why the win: My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry.
What an employee says: "The managers and human resources tell us (we're appreciated) and they bring in doughnuts, afternoon treats, etc."
CLUED IN SENIOR MANAGEMENT
Total Quality Logistics
What the company does: Third-party logistics
Local HQ: Union Township
Why the win: Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company.
What an employee says: "We're a very transparent organization, personally a big fan of the concept 'radical candor'."
COMMUNICATION
Microsoft
What the company does: IT – hyperscale cloud provider
Local HQ: Blue Ash
Why the win: I feel well informed about important decisions at this company.
What an employee says: "Clear and direct goals and paths for enabling our customers and consumers!"
DIRECTION
McCluskey Chevrolet
What the company does: Vehicle sales and service
Local HQ: Loveland
Why the win: I believe this company is going in the right direction.
What an employee says: "We are always five steps ahead of the other competitors."
DOERS
St. Charles Community
What the company does: Healthcare - senior living community
Local HQ: Covington
Why the win: At this company, we do things efficiently and well.
What an employee says: "Takes good care of residents and the employees."
MANAGERS
Fidelity Investments
What the company does: Financial services
Local HQ: Covington
Why the win: My manager helps me learn and grow; my manager cares about my concerns.
What an employee says: "She both listens and takes action. If I'm not speaking up, she asks."
MEANINGFULNESS
Myriad Neuroscience
What the company does: Biotech
Local HQ: Mason
Why the win: My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful.
What an employee says: "Working on clinical studies, I am contributing to science, research and helping people. I find it very … rewarding."
NEW IDEAS
InfoTrust
What the company does: IT – digital analytics consulting
Local HQ: Blue Ash
Why the win: New ideas are encouraged at this company.
What an employee says: "Employees are always up on the latest and greatest in the industry and we're all looking for ways to improve "
TRAINING
Towne Properties Asset Management Co. Inc.
What the company does: IT Real estate – property management
Local HQ: Cincinnati
Why the win: I get the formal training I want for my career.
What an employee says: "All training is very thorough. Everyone will always take the time to answer any questions or concerns."
VALUES
HealthWorks
What the company does: Consulting – corporate wellness
Local HQ: Cincinnati
Why the win: This company operates by strong values.
What an employee says: "When we make a mistake, we own it immediately. We are transparent with the client about the error and the resolution."
WORK/LIFE FLEXIBILITY
Cengage
What the company does: Publishing – digital and online courses and texts plus technology
Local HQ: Mason
Why the win: I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal life.
What an employee says: "Cengage actively promotes a healthy work-life balance. Cengage provided wellness events and even a wellness week off of work to promote the mental health of employees."
