Top New Year's Eve and New Year's Day attractions for Florida's Historic Coast

There are endless ways to celebrate New Year’s in St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra.

With the Nights of Lights celebration beginning every evening at dusk, there are always fun holiday events going on around town.

There are also plenty of attractions taking place on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Along with tours and attractions, there will be live music and entertainment at restaurants and bars throughout the destination.

Below is a list of tours and attractions open during the New Year’s holiday along with any special events.

Attractions, tours and retail shops will return to their normal business hours the day after New Year’s Day.

Events planned for New Years:

1. Nights of Lights

Nights of Lights is one of the most dazzling spectacles during the holidays and a special way to kick off the New Year.

2. Light up the Night! Beach Fireworks

There’s nothing like fireworks on the water and this St. Augustine tradition is a perennial blast. Bring a blanket and gather with thousands of your best friends and neighbors to enjoy Light up the Night!

3. Party at the Embassy Suites

They know how to do it up right at the Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort.

4. Over the Top at the Circus

The big top returns to St. Augustine with Venardos Circus at the AMP world-class circus acts.

5. Ring in the New Year at Chez L’Amour

Welcome 2024 in style at Chez L’Amour! $175 per person gets you Passed Hors D’oeuvres, Premium Open Bar, top-notch live band, Champagne toast, and late-night Posh Nosh snacks. From 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

6. Live Music in the Air

If you find yourself walking along St. George Street, you’re bound to hear music in the air.

7. A Classic Evening

Prefer something more classical? La Bohème presented by First Coast Opera is a timeless passion of Puccini’s masterpiece.

Open Attractions on New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day

Anastasia Water Sports

850 Anastasia Park Rd., St. Augustine

904-460-9111

Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bayfront Miniature Golf

111 Avenida Menendez, St. Augustine

904-829-1673

Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Black Raven

111 Avenida Menendez, St. Augustine

904-826-0000

Open for Sails at 2:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m. NOL Sail, 10 p.m. NYE Countdown Sail

Florida Water Tours

107 Yacht Club Dr., St. Augustine

904-827-7728

Open New Years Eve: 4 p.m. Wine Tasting, 6 p.m. & 7:45 p.m. NOL Cruise

Open New Years Day: 4 p.m. Wine Tasting, 6p.m., 7:45 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. NOL Cruise

Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park

11 Magnolia Ave., St. Augustine

904-829-3168

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ghosts and Gravestones Tour

1305 N. Ponce de Leon Blvd., St. Augustine

866-955-6101

Open 8 p.m. Please check website calendar for tour times and availability.

Lightner Museum

75 King St. St. Augustine

904-824-2874

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Marineland Dolphin Adventure

9600 Oceanshore Blvd., St. Augustine

904-471-1111

Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oldest Store Museum Experience

167 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine

904-829-3800

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Jail Museum

167 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine

904-829-3800

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Town Trolley Nights of Lights Tour

10 W. Castillo Dr., St. Augustine

904-829-3800

Open at 6 p.m. Please check website calendar for tour times and availability.

Oldest Wooden School House Historic Museum & Gardens

14 St. George St., St. Augustine

904-824-0192

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Potter’s Wax Museum

31 Orange St., St. Augustine

904-829-9056

Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum

19 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine

904-824-1606

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Red Express Tours

19 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine

904-824-1606

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Red Boat Tours

260 Vilano Rd., St. Augustine

904-436-3566

Open for 5:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m. NOL Tours

St. Augustine History Museum

167 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine

904-829-3800

Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Santa’s Red Express Tours

19 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine

904-824-1606

Open 6 to 9 p.m.

San Sebastian Winery

157 King St., St. Augustine

904-826-1594

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Schooner Freedom Charters

111 Avenida Menendez, St. Augustine

904-810-1010

Open for Sails at 1:15 p.m. & Sunset NOL Sail at 4:15 p.m.

Spanish Military Hospital Museum

3 Aviles St., St. Augustine

904-342-7730

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum

12 Castillo Dr., St. Augustine

877-467-586

3Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park

999 Anastasia Blvd., St. Augustine

904-824-3337

Open New Year’s Eve 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and New Year’s Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Augustine Distillery

112 Riberia St., St. Augustine

904-825-4962

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Augustine Eco Tours

11 Avenida Menendez, St. Augustine

904-377-7245

Open 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

St. Augustine Lighthouse Maritime Museum

81 Lighthouse Ave., St. Augustine

904-829-0745

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Augustine Transfer Company

Historic District St. Augustine

904-293-3471

Open for 8 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. Haunting Hour & Ghost Tour

The Tasting Tours

24 Cathedral Place, Ste. 401, St. Augustine

904-325-3911

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Villa Zorayda Museum

83 King St., St. Augustine

904-829-9887

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whetstone Chocolate Factory Tours

139 King St., St. Augustine

904-217-0275

Open New Year’s Eve 9:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. & New Year’s Day 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

