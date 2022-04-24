Top Zelensky adviser criticizes UN leader’s visit to Moscow

Brad Dress
·1 min read

  Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
  Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

A top adviser for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday criticized the United Nation’s secretary-general for planning a trip to Moscow this week.

Igor Zhovkva, the deputy head for Zelensky’s office, told NBC’s “Meet The Press” it was “not a good idea” for United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

“We did not understand his intention to travel to Moscow and to talk to President Putin,” Zhovka told NBC’s Kristen Welker. “I really doubt if those peace talks organized by secretary-general of the U.N. would end up with any result.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, launching a full-scale assault. After an initial defeat around Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, Russian forces have concentrated attacks in the east and south of the country as part of a renewed offensive.

Guterres has said he wants to meet with Putin in Moscow and Zelensky in Kyiv for peace talks. When he visits the Russian capital, Guterres will have a lunch with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov while he meets with Putin.

Zhovkva also told Welker on Sunday the U.N. has been “lagging behind” in terms of humanitarian support for Ukraine.

“It would be good if the U.N. secretary-general would concentrate on these things as well,” Zhovka said.

