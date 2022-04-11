Top Zelenskyy advisor pleads with EU politicians to stop buying Russian oil: 'Sometimes one Man can change everything'

Jake Epstein
·2 min read
Head of the Ukraine president&#39;s office, Mikhail Podolyak speaks during an interview on Russia-Ukraine crisis and negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 09, 2022.
Head of the Ukraine president's office, Mikhail Podolyak speaks during an interview on Russia-Ukraine crisis and negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 09, 2022.Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Zelenskyy's top advisor urged EU politicians on Monday to ban Russian oil and gas.

  • It's the latest attempt from Ukraine to push Europe away from dependence on Russian energy.

  • The European Union on Monday did not rule out sanctions on Russian oil.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top advisor urged European politicians on Monday to stop buying Russian oil and gas.

"Sometimes one Man can change everything by doing the right choice," Mikhail Podolyak, who is also Ukraine's lead negotiator in ongoing peace negotiations with Russia, wrote in a tweet.

He added: "Not listening to experts, but listening to own heart. It's not too late to make this choice for [European Union] politicians. It's time to take responsibility for the future and refuse from [Russian] oil and gas."

Podolyak's remarks are the latest attempt from Ukraine to push Europe away from its dependence on Russian energy, and to punish the country for President Vladimir Putin's ongoing war against Ukraine.

A video released to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel on Thursday accused Europeans of paying for Russian gas with Ukrainian lives instead of euros or rubles.

The video, with calming music in the background, alternated between shots of individuals smiling as they fill up their cars with gas, and images of death and destruction in Ukrainian cities.

Russia is a world leader in gas and oil exports and provides Europe with around 45% of its natural gas imports. Over a quarter of Europe's oil supply comes from Russia, the EU's statistics office Eurostat has said.

Putin has previously threatened to stop exporting gas to Europe if countries that Russia listed as "unfriendly" — like the US, UK, and EU countries — don't pay in rubles.

But while EU countries have said they would lean away from Russian energy, it faces an uphill battle in actually doing so.

EU countries on Friday agreed to ban Russian coal imports in a new round of sanctions, which didn't target Russian oil or gas. The new sanctions landed amid international outrage following the recent discovery of mass civilian killings in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

Earlier on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters that sanctions on Russian oil are "on the table."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Russian regions bordering Ukraine step up security

    Moscow, which sent thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it calls a "special military operation", has accused Ukraine of targeting its border regions, including by striking a fuel depot in the city of Belgorod earlier this month. The authorities in the Belgorod, Voronezh, Bryansk and Krasnodar regions and in Crimea said they were boosting security and urged citizens to be more vigilant.

  • Russia says it will pad its reserves with $3.2 billion of oil and gas proceeds to counter sanctions as the country faces its first default in over a century

    The funds will be used "to implement measures aimed at ensuring the stability of the economy in the face of external sanctions," the Kremlin said.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Russia issues new warning against Finland and Sweden joining Nato

    Russia calls up dad’s army of retired soldiers All of Bucha a crime scene as investigators unearth corpses Scholz ‘tried to block German politicians from visiting Kyiv’ Council tax discount for opening second homes to refugees Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Russia starting to reinforce positions in the Donbas, Pentagon says

    Russia has begun to reinforce and resupply its troops in the Donbas region of Ukraine ahead of an expected assault on the area, the Pentagon’s top spokesperson said on Monday. U.S. intelligence has picked up on early indications that the Russians are “trying to resupply and reinforce their efforts in the Donbas,” press secretary John…

  • 'This has broken my life': Russian artists demand free speech, flee their homeland to protest Ukraine war

    A growing number of Russian artists have fled to neighboring Finland in recent weeks to avoid imprisonment for protesting the war through their art.

  • Russia Gearing Up for Offensive in Donbas: Pentagon

    Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby says the Russians are moving more troops and materiel toward the Donbas region of Ukraine.

  • The U.S. has a big stake in how the Ukraine war ends; it's likely to be paying a lot of the cost

    The U.S. almost certainly will have to play a big role in providing security guarantees and aid to a postwar Ukraine.

  • Rosatom subsidiary will proceed with Finnish nuclear project

    Russia's state-owned nuclear power supplier Rosatom and its Finnish unit RAOS Project will proceed with a planned nuclear plant in Finland, RAOS said on Monday, despite uncertainty over government permits since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Rosatom and RAOS Project continue fulfilling their obligations under signed agreements and contracts relating to the Hanhikivi 1 project," RAOS Project told Reuters in an email.

  • China Charges Ex-Hangzhou Party Chief With Taking ‘Huge’ Bribes

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities accused the former Communist Party chief of Hangzhou of accepting “huge” bribes, escalating a corruption probe in the affluent eastern city where Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. are headquartered. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.

  • Tucker Carlson blasted teachers who discuss gender identity and said anyone talking to kindergartners about sex 'should be beaten up'

    "You can't commit sexual abuse against my kindergartner, and that's what this is. It's sexual abuse," Carlson said in a segment on Friday.

  • Russians readying for new offensive in eastern Ukraine, U.S. official warns

    “It’s clear evidence of what we’ve been saying for a while now: that the Russians are going to want to pour more of their assets into the Donbas.”

  • Russian journalist who protested war named contributor for German station

    Marina Ovsyannikova interrupted a live broadcast on a Russian state channel last month with a sign that said: "Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. You are being lied to."

  • Zelenskiy meets leaders, braces for 'hard battle'

    STORY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, one of his staunchest backers, in Kyiv on Saturday. Johnson's visit to the Ukrainian capital was not announced in advance, and comes as Russia is amassing troops in the east of the country after pulling back from the outskirts of Kyiv last week. The British leader announced on Twitter that the goal of the visit is to set out a new financial and military aid package for Ukraine against, quote, “Russia’s barbaric campaign.” JOHNSON: “I want to begin Volodymyr by saluting once again the bravery of the people of Ukraine in defying the appalling aggression that we have seen.” Earlier in the day, Zelenskiy met Austrian Chancellor Karl Mehammer, warning in a joint news conference of a tough battle ahead. “(Russian) forces are being gathered in the east and south. A large amount of forces, equipment, armed people who are preparing to occupy yet another part of our territory. This will be a tough battle." The meetings come just a day after officials say more than 50 people, including children, were killed in a missile strike on a railway station in the Donetsk city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine. Many more were injured among the 4,000 said to be waiting to be evacuated away from the fighting. Ukraine said it was aiming to establish up to 10 evacuation corridors for civilians in the east. Russia's defense ministry denied responsibility, saying in a statement the missiles that struck the station were used only by Ukraine's military and that Russia's armed forces had no targets assigned in Kramatorsk on Friday. Reuters was unable to verify the details of the attack. The civilian casualties have triggered a wave of international condemnation, in particular those in the town of Bucha, just northwest of Kyiv that until last week was occupied by Russian forces. Officials have said that 360 civilians were killed. Reuters could not independently verify those figures. Rescue workers in Borodyanka, less than 40 miles northwest of Kyiv, spent Friday digging through rubble for survivors. Local resident Mariya recalled the horror to Reuters. “For 36 days people lay under the rubble and the Russians fired, not allowing people to be pulled out from under the rubble.” European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, who toured the wreckage in Bucha Friday, said on Saturday the Commission will pledge 1 billion euros to support Ukraine and countries receiving refugees fleeing the war. "…for the European Commission that we want to pledge one billion euros.”Zelenskiy continues to demand tough sanctions on Russia from the West..."They have to do everything to force Russia to seek peace."Russia's invasion, which began on February 24th, has forced more than four million to flee their homes, turned cities into rubble and killed or injured thousands. Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" its southern neighbor. Ukraine and Western nations have dismissed this as a baseless pretext for war. Moscow's sights are said to be set on gaining full control of Donetsk and Luhansk, the regions partly held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

  • JPMorgan's quant guru Kolanovic says investors should take some profits and sell stocks following March rally

    "While Fed tightening remains the strongest headwind, we believe the market still has upside," says JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic.

  • Army’s $5.1B wish list to Congress would ramp up modernization, infrastructure efforts

    Among the items included in the Army's unfunded requirements list are fielding another half of a Brigade Combat Team of Abrams tanks, infrastructure improvements and more money to manage homeland contingencies.

  • Russian spy chief ‘thrown in jail’ as Vladimir Putin ‘turns on security officials’

    Vladimir Putin has thrown a top spy chief into prison amid concern over apparent leaks to the US about Russia’s plans in Ukraine, according to reports.

  • Russian oil exports last week were the highest since the invasion, but the sanctioned shipments are traveling huge distances to reach buyers

    Russian energy exports are hitting pre-invasion levels, but cargoes are traveling much larger distances than usual, according to Bloomberg.

  • Analysis: War, economy could weaken Putin's place as leader

    With the Russian military in retreat from around Kyiv and facing condemnation for brutal tactics, harsh political repression at home and the economy buffeted by Western sanctions, adversaries and allies alike are raising the same question about President Vladimir Putin: Can he hold onto power? After 22 years in power, Putin has built a powerful phalanx of loyalists who surround him, both in the Russian military and the secret services. This edifice of protection, the vast wealth Putin controls and the lack of any significant history of palace coups in Russia make either of the obvious means of removing Putin — a military mutiny or a mass popular “color” revolution — almost inconceivable right now.

  • The key to undermining Putin is dividing his regime. Start by easing sanctions – with conditions.

    Freezing assets and denying oligarchs access to the West may push them further into Putin's fold, without helping strategic goals.

  • Crude Oil Markets Threatening Major Breakdown

    The crude oil markets have fallen again on Monday to threaten the uptrend line that has been so important this year.