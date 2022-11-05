Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Topaz Energy Corp.'s (TSE:TPZ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to CA$0.30 on 30th of December. This takes the annual payment to 4.8% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Topaz Energy Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 152% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 25%. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 67.2%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 98% over the next year.

Topaz Energy Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2020, the dividend has gone from CA$0.80 total annually to CA$1.12. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

Topaz Energy Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Topaz Energy has impressed us by growing EPS at 69% per year over the past five years. Although earnings per share is up nicely Topaz Energy is paying out 152% of its earnings as dividends, which we feel is borderline unsustainable without extenuating circumstances.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Topaz Energy that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

