Is TopBuild (BLD) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. TopBuild (BLD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BLD and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

TopBuild is one of 104 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLD's full-year earnings has moved 13.07% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BLD has returned about 76.15% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 16.05% on average. This means that TopBuild is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, BLD is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #115 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.74% this year, meaning that BLD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to BLD as it looks to continue its solid performance.



