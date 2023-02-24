TopBuild Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: US$17.26 (vs US$9.88 in FY 2021)

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$5.01b (up 44% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: US$556.0m (up 72% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 11% (up from 9.3% in FY 2021). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: US$17.26 (up from US$9.88 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

TopBuild Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to fall by 3.0% p.a. on average during the next 2 years compared to a 1.1% decline forecast for the Consumer Durables industry in the US.

Performance of the American Consumer Durables industry.

The company's shares are up 3.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for TopBuild (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

