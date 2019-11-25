TOPdesk Recognized As A November 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice For IT Service Management Tools

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing or using TOPdesk's IT service management solution





ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk, a leading provider of enterprise service management solutions, is honored to announce that it's a November 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IT Service Management Tools by globally recognized research firm, Gartner.

According to Gartner, "The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice is a recognition of vendors in the market by verified end-user professionals." Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers in more than 340 markets.

"Being named a Gartner's Customers' Choice for IT Service Management Tools is an encouraging honor, and among the best compliments any vendor can receive as it's based on customer reviews, which we value greatly," said Wolter Smit, co-founder and CEO of TOPdesk. "We are thankful and grateful for those who reviewed us and our solutions. We'll continue to strive for service excellence and helping customers help their customers, and value the feedback shared with us through platforms like Gartner Peer Insights."

Through its solution set, TOPdesk helps organization improve service management processes by providing a user-friendly self-service application; and offering comprehensive support through a continuously delivered platform. TOPdesk's robust platform allows for improved enterprise services, and a high-quality enterprise service management solution with proven fast and efficient time-to-value.

To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate. To review the November 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IT Service Management Tools report, visit: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/customers-choice/it-service-management-tools.

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About TOPdesk

TOPdesk develops software that helps organizations efficiently manage the services they provide. Whether this concerns IT, facilities management, HR, service desk or service support, TOPdesk helps organizations support their employees, customers, consumers and citizens. It serves all sized organizations, from small businesses to large multinationals, and is available as a local installation or Software-as-a-Service. The TOPdesk solution can be tailored to meet every organization's needs.

TOPdesk has 15 branches worldwide: in the US, Canada, Brazil, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Denmark, Norway, and Australia. www.TOPdesk.com

