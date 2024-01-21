Topeka area to see an ice storm Sunday night and possibly another Monday night

Freezing rain is likely Sunday night and possible Monday night in Topeka and surrounding areas, the National Weather Service says.

The weather service's Topeka office on Sunday morning issued a winter weather advisory lasting from 9 p.m. Sunday through noon Monday for the 23 counties it covers in north-central, northeast and east-central Kansas.

"Confidence is high (70-90%) that freezing rain will be the main precipitation type tonight into Monday morning," said a graphic the weather service's Topeka office posted on its website.

The National Weather Service's Topeka office posted this graphic on its website showing the anticipated precipitation types and timing for freezing rain expected Sunday night and a storm Monday night expected to bring rain and/or freezing rain.

What is expected to happen Sunday night?

"Freezing rain will move in between 8 and 11 p.m. this evening across east-central Kansas and spread northeast through the overnight period before the main band exits the area between 4 and 6 a.m.," the graphic said. "A lull in precipitation is possible after 6 a.m. Monday, although there remains a 10% to 30% chance of freezing rain/drizzle until temperatures warm above freezing around midday."

Ice accumulations are expected to vary from between 0.01 inches to 0.1 inches, the graphic said.

Forecasters have high confidence that the freezing rain will affect travel, it said.

The National Weather Service's Topeka office posted this graphic on its website showing the area covered by a Winter Weather Advisory, which will last from 9 p.m. Sunday through noon Monday.

What is expected to happen Monday night?

"Another round of precipitation builds in from the south Monday evening and continues through the overnight hours before exiting around sunrise Tuesday morning," the graphic said. "The main precipitation types will be rain and freezing rain."

Temperatures are forecast to be around freezing, "so a degree or two will be the difference between rain and freezing rain," the graphic said.

The amount of ice accumulation will depend on surface temperatures, it said.

"A higher rainfall rate with this round of precipitation may also increase runoff and reduce ice accumulation," the graphic said.

