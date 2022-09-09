Topeka-area youth, 13, arrested after someone threatened via social media to bomb Kansas Statehouse

A 13-year-old Shawnee County resident was arrested this week after a post was made on a Social Media platform about "bombing" the Kansas Statehouse, shown here.

A 13-year-old Shawnee County resident was arrested this week after a post was made on a social media platform about "bombing" the Kansas Statehouse, the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office said.

"The Capitol building was evacuated and bomb detection K9s were utilized to clear the building," that office said Thursday on its Facebook page. "No threats were found on the premises."

The search occurred on Tuesday.

The youth was booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center in connection with a felony count of making an aggravated criminal threat, said the sheriff's office Facebook page.

It wasn't clear whether formal charges had been filed.

"Law enforcement takes threats to the safety of our citizens and community very seriously," the sheriff's office Facebook post said. "Please talk with your children and loved ones about the consequences associated with this type of conduct."

