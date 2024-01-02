This Topeka author approaches difficult conversations about grief and more in her new book

Understanding grief and the problems life may throw your way isn't always easy, but this Topeka author is trying to help people cope.

"My Gift to You," written by Joy Bishop, explores the topic of creating open conversations with the people in your life.

By addressing the common fears of vulnerability and the fear of offending someone when initiating a challenging conversation, Bishop said she hopes the book allows for her readers to connect more through conversations.

"We don't do that enough. So, I'm encouraging people to ask these questions of each other that we don't stop and do," Bishop told The Capital-Journal.

"My Gift to You" is written by Topeka author Joy Bishop, who will host a book signing from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 S.W. 17th St.

Creating connections with the ones you love

Bishop said along with encouraging people to ask challenging questions, she wants them to connect more.

"We've gotten disconnected," Bishop said, "and I want to help bring that back because I feel like that's the answer to depression and loneliness is connection. People need connection."

Along the pages of "My Gift to You," readers can find questions to address such life topics as how to describe a person to another person you just met or how to honor someone after they die and more.

A clinical social worker and grief counselor, Bishop said she grew up having these conversations as a child due to her father being "all about clear communication."

"Luckily, I come by it naturally," she said. "I had a good father who we would sit at the table and if somebody was upset, he'd be like, 'Let's clear the air because we're not eating like this.' He was always like, the world's a hard place."

Bishop's father died when she was 19. Over 30 years as a therapist, she said she felt like writing the book was a need rather than a want. She said she saw regret in people after a loved one dies.

"This book felt like I was helping them prepare for grief by asking questions and having conversation that they'd have a little bit more ease when the person dies because they've had these conversations," Bishop said.

Book signing on Saturday

From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Bishop will have a book signing at Mount Hope Cemetery, 47100 S.W. 17th St.

"My Gift to You" can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart and Thrifty.

"I've done a lot of my own personal grief work, but a lot of grief work myself writing this book, I literally would go to work and see people and I could come and write," Bishop said. "I didn't sleep very much. I just wrote for two and a half weeks, and I would literally drop to the floor crying.

"But it was very healing. When I got through it, I felt better personally, and I didn't expect that."

