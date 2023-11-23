These Topeka-based nonprofits are sharing their holiday wish lists this year

Toys, tools and toothbrushes are among items Topeka nonprofit groups hope to receive as donations during the upcoming holiday season.

The Capital-Journal recently reached out to local nonprofits seeking "wish lists" of items they hope to receive as donations. Here's what it got back from the five that replied.

Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas

Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas is seeking the following items, which may be delivered to its Topeka office at 234 S. Kansas Ave. That office's phone number is 785-233-6300. The Topeka website for Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas is at https://catholiccharitiesks.org/locations/topeka/.

• Hats, gloves, scarves, socks, T-shirts and blankets.

• Plastic and paper grocery sacks.

• Shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, small Kleenex packs, lip balm, combs/brushes, razors, shaving cream and feminine products.

• Dish soap, all-purpose cleaner, paper towels, toilet paper and laundry soap.

• Flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, oil, condensed milk, powdered milk and spices.

• Canned meats, preferably in pop-top cans, including chicken, Spam, Vienna sausages, Chef Boyardee, chili and tuna.

Skillets, saucepans and sheet sets are among items on its holiday season donation wish list for Doostep, 1119 S.W. 10th Ave.

Doorstep

Doorstep is seeking the following items by Dec. 8. It asks that the items be new. Donations may be delivered between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday to Doorstep, 1119 S.W. 10th Ave. Monetary contributions may be mailed to Doorstep Inc., 1119 S.W. 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604. Doorstep may also be reached at 785-357-5341 or www.Doorsteptopeka.org.

• Queen- and king-sized blankets.

• Toys, including Nerf Guns, Legos toys, puzzles, action figures, Barbie "The Movie" toys and such learning toys as Vtech.

• Kansas Chiefs décor, hoodies, etc.

• Body care sets (men/women).

• Sheet sets (queen and king).

• Dish sets.

• Silverware sets.

• Kitchen utensil sets.

• Skillets and saucepans.

• Tool sets.

• Cologne and perfume sets, including Axe sets for men.

• Hoodies for men, women and teens of varying sizes (medium to 4X), plain or of various colors and designs, including featuring sports teams.

• Money to buy food, gift cards and other items Doorstep lacks.

Helping Hands Humane Society

Helping Hands Humane Society is encouraging donations of the following items, which may be delivered between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday to its office at 5720 S.W. 21st. The shelter's phone number is 785-233-7325.

• Tough chew toys for dogs.

• Kicker toys for cats.

• Chuckit! balls and launchers.

• Poop bags.

• D batteries for emergency flashlights.

• Liquid bleach for laundry and other cleaning.

• White vinegar for cleaning.

• Newspapers.

• High-efficiency liquid laundry detergent.

• Leashes and collars (mostly large-sized collars).

• Pet-safe ice melt.

• Blankets and towels (used items are fine).

• Lemon Pine-Sol.

• Cordless vacuum cleaners.

TARC Inc.

TARC Inc., is seeking the following items for its Avenues Day Services program. Donations may be dropped off at TARC, 2701 S.W. Randolph Ave. TARC can be reached at 785-232-0597. Its website is at tarcinc.org.

• Markers.

• Glue sticks.

• Paper.

• Colored pencils.

• Pencil sharpeners.

• Nail polish.

• Hair accessories.

• Key chains.

• Lotions.

• Word search puzzle books.

• Deodorant.

• Stickers.

• Magazines.

• Shampoo and conditioner.

• Body wash.

• Small dessert plates.

• Forks and spoons.

• Cups.

• Napkins.

• AA and AAA batteries.

• Paper plates.

• Adult men’s and women’s undergarments (Large/XL/2XL).

• Adult men's and women's sweatpants (Large/XL/2XL).

• Gift cards to Amazon, Walmart and Dollar Tree.

TARC Inc., is seeking the following items for its Assistive Technology program. Donations may be dropped off at TARC, 2701 S.W. Randolph Ave.

• Lumber.

• Wood Glue.

• Vinyl fabric.

• Furniture foam.

• Aluminum extrusion.

• 3D printer filament, including nylon, polycarbonate, PLA, ABS, TPU and PETG.

• 3D printer specialty filaments, including carbon fiber and glow-in-the-dark.

• Plastic board, including PVC board, HDPE board and acrylic sheet.

• 6063-T6/2024 alloy aluminum for milling, including billets, sheets and scrap cut-offs.

• MDF board, formaldehyde-free.

• Furniture-grade plywood, formaldehyde-free.

• Insulated, stranded wire.

• Non-lead solder wire.

• Non-lead solder paste.

• WAGO 221 lever nuts.

• Amazon & Hardware Store Gift Cards.

• HP 210A Toner LaserJet Printer.

• Printer paper.

• Colored poster board.

• Hardware kits (imperial & metric), featuring bolts, nuts, washers, etc.

• Fasteners: screws, nails.

• Wood finishes, including beeswax, drying oils, shellac polyurethane.

TRM Ministries Inc.

TRM Ministries, which serves homeless, hungry and impoverished citizens in the Topeka area, is seeking the following new and unused items. They may be delivered between 8 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday to TRM's distribution center at 401 N.W. Norris. It can be reached by phone at 785-357-4285. For more information, go to TRM's website.

• Arts and crafts supplies for drawing, coloring, jewelry making, etc.

• Kitchen items such as small appliances, pots and pans, dishes, etc.

• Backpacks, especially for adults.

• Bath and body care items for women and men.

• Bath towels and towel sets.

• Bedding for twin or queen beds, including sheet sets, comforters, blankets and pillows.

• Clothing for all ages (especially jeans for men with a 30-36 waist and underwear for men and women sizes M, L, and XL).

• Diapers & wipes, especially sizes 4, 5 and 6.

• Electronics such as earbuds, mobile power banks, etc.

• Flashlights.

• Food.

• Games, such as puzzles, board games, hand-held electronics, etc.

• Make-up for teens and adults.

• Perfume and cologne.

• Pet supplies, including food, dishes, beds, toys, etc.

• Shoes and slippers for men.

• Sleeping bags.

• Sports items such as balls, team gear, etc.

• Sunglasses (polarized).

• Throw blankets (small).

• Tools such as sockets, bits, etc.

• Toys for kids such as Barbie items, cars and trucks, learning toys, dinosaurs, Legos, action figures, dolls, fidget toys, etc.

• Winter gear such as hats, gloves, hand warmers, etc.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

