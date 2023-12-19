Topeka CFO Freddy Mawyin charged with domestic battery, interference with law enforcement

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Tuesday that his office had charged Freddy Mawyin, chief financial officer for Topeka's city government, with one misdemeanor count each of domestic battery, criminal damage to property and interference with law enforcement.

Mawyin, 38, had been booked early Dec. 11 into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with misdemeanor criminal damage, then was released on bond later that day.

Freddy Mawyin, economic adviser and research manager for the Greater Topeka Partnership, met with The Topeka Capital-Journal Wednesday afternoon at the GTP's offices.

Mawyin was placed last week on administrative leave with pay by Topeka's city government, which plans to conduct its own investigation in addition to that being conducted by police, said Gretchen Spiker, the city's communications director.

Topeka police were called about 10 p.m. Dec. 10 to a report of a domestic dispute that had allegedly occurred Saturday at a house in the 4400 block of S.W. Lincolnshire Road, Spiker said.

Police arrested Mawyin after identifying him as a suspect in that case, she said.

Information isn't released regarding what injuries may have been involved or how serious they may have been.

Mawyin co-owns a house in the block where he was arrested, according to Shawnee County Appraiser's Office records.

Mawyin started work in January at an annual salary of $131,250 in his job as CFO for Topeka's city government.

