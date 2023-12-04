Topeka city government to consider building light-duty garage near S.E. 8th and Madison

The large garage where Topeka's city government keeps its light-duty vehicles must be torn down to make way for a project to rebuild and realign downtown's Polk-Quincy Viaduct.

City public works director Braxton Copley suggests the city build a replacement garage on property it owns that's currently the site of a parking lot, just to the northeast of S.E. 8th and Madison.

The estimated cost is $5.5 million, says a document in the agenda packet for Tuesday's meeting of Topeka's mayor and city council.

The mayor and council plan to hear a presentation but not act regarding that possibility when they meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in its chambers at 214 S.E. 8th, that agenda says.

The city anticipates it will receive $2.3 million from the Kansas Department of Transportation, leaving a $3.2 million funding gap, it says.

Topeka's city government will need to demolish the garage where it keeps its light-duty fleet to make way for the reconstruction and realignment of downtown Topeka's Polk-Quincy Viaduct.

The $5.5 million figure isn't set in stone, said Gretchen Spiker, the city's communications director.

"At this time, the city has only a high-level cost estimate for the project to relocate the city’s 16-stall light-duty garage," she said. " The governing body will ultimately determine any project budget, and the design and scope of the project will be built based on that."

Where is the current light-duty garage?

The city since 1994 has operated its current, 16,700-square-foot light-duty garage, located just west of S.E. Monroe Street between S.E. 3rd and 4th streets. The garage is just east of the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S. Kansas Avenue.

The light duty garage services police vehicles and light-duty cars and trucks operated by various city departments, said a document in the agenda packet for Tuesday's meeting.

It said the city staff recommends the city continue offering its current level of light-duty services and relocate its light-duty garage when the current facility must be closed and demolished in the first quarter of 2025 to make way for the project to rebuild and realign the viaduct.

The realignment is aimed at improving safety by flattening out Interstate 70's sharp curve near S.E. 3rd Street by moving to the north much of the highway that currently runs to the west of that curve.

That curve was created when KDOT in 1963 built the current viaduct, an aging, elevated four-lane segment of I-70 that runs between S.W. Polk and S.E. Quincy streets.

Has the city considered partnering with anyone for this?

City staff think the city's best long-term financial option "is to invest in a new Fleet Garage to be constructed in the City-owned parking lot (S,E, 8th Street and Madison) located south of the Cyrus K. Holliday Building located at S,E, 620 Madison, Topeka," said a document in Tuesday's agenda packet.

City staff reached out to the Kansas Department of Transportation, Topeka USD 501, the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and Shawnee County's public works department about potentially partnering on a shared use facility, said a document in Tuesday's agenda packet.

KDOT, the sheriff's office and the public works department all replied that they are satisfied with their current facilities and have no excess capacity to share, that document said.

USD 501 hasn't responded, it said.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: New city of Topeka light-duty garage could cost $5.5 million