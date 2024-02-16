Topeka double shooting kills two. 'There is no threat to the public,' police say

Two people were found deceased late Thursday after Topeka police were called to a shooting scene in the area of S.W. 8th and MacVicar Avenue.

Topeka police weren't revealing the names, ages or genders of the deceased, or their manners of death.

"All involved parties have been located and there is no threat to the public," said police Lt. Donna Eubanks. "The investigation is ongoing at this time."

Officers were called just after 8 p.m. to the scene in the 2200 block of S.W. Wilmington Court, Eubanks said.

That block runs east and west and is located one block north of S.W. 8th Street and three to four blocks east of S.W. MacVicar.

