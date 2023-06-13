Topeka driver charged in deaths of 2 of her Girl Scout passengers but not her daughter

A Shawnee County District Court complaint detailed charges against Amber Peery regarding the traffic crash in which two of her passengers, both 9-year-old girls, were killed.

A driver involved in an Oct. 8 Kansas Turnpike traffic crash that killed three Girl Scouts, including her daughter, has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of two of those girls — but not her daughter.

Amber M. Peery, 33, faces charges of two counts of involuntary manslaughter, a felony, linked to the deaths of passengers Laila El Azri and Kylie Lunn, both 9, Shawnee County District Court records show.

No record is shown of Peery's having been charged regarding the death in that crash of her daughter, 8-year-old Brooklyn Peery.

Amber Peery was booked on charges Thursday

The charges were filed June 6, according to Shawnee County District Court records.

Amber Peery was booked at 5:25 p.m. Thursday into the Shawnee County Jail on the involuntary manslaughter charges as well as one count each of improper crossover on a divided highway and failure to check for safe passage before passing from a single lane, Shawnee County Jail records say.

They say Peery was released at 8 p.m. Thursday from the jail after a $100,000 bond was posted.

Those involved in crash were en route to Girl Scout event

The charges are linked to a two-vehicle Oct. 8 crash in which Amber Peery and two other passengers -- Carrington Peery, 5, and Gabriella Ponomarez 9 -- suffered injuries but survived, a Kansas Highway Patrol accident report said.

The five girls were Girls Scouts in Topeka's Daisy Troop 5567 and had been headed to a Girl Scouting event in Tonganoxie.

A highway patrol accident report said the crash occurred at a time when Amber Peery had been driving a 2018 Dodge van southbound on the Kansas Turnpike with the five children as her passengers.

Peery appears to have attempted to turn around after mistakenly taking the southbound exit while en route with the children to Girl Fest, a family and troop event at Camp Tongawood in Tonganoxie organized by the Girl Scouts of NE Kansas & NW Missouri.

No off-ramps exist between the Topeka I-335 interchange and the Admire exit, 30 miles south on the highway.

The crash involved Perry's van and a semi-trailer, which were both southbound on the Turnpike, the accident report said.

"(Peery's van) went to turn through the barrier wall," it said. "(The semi-trailer) then struck (Peery's van)."

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Amber Peery charged in crash deaths of 2 of her Girl Scout passengers