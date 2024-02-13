Topeka florist creates Chiefs, V-Day bouquets

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Red is certainly the color of the week with the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl on Sunday and Valentines Day on Wednesday.

David Porterfield, the owner of Porterfield’s Flowers, spends much of his time creating flower bouquets for all occasions.

“I started when I was in high school with my parents, and I grew up and went to school in this business,” Porterfield said. “I’ve really spent my whole work life in the flower shop, and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Since flowers are a major symbol of Valentines Day, it’s no surprise to Porterfield that his business sees more customers closer to the holiday.

“It really is such a sentimental day for everyone, and it’s fun to be a part of people’s lives and help them express their love for one another,” Porterfield said. “People have a real life connection to flowers.”

He says it’s rewarding getting to make something special for various occasions in life.

“Not many businesses that really get to participate in people’s lives that closely,” Porterfield said.

With Chiefs Kingdom welcoming home another Super Bowl champion team this week, you can expect a few more red-and-yellow arrangements than usual this Valentine’s Day.

“We did a really cute Patrick Mahomes arrangement that had kind of squiggly hair,” Porterfield said. “Everybody considers the Chiefs, in this region, their team.”

