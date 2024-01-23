Is Topeka getting a Braum’s?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national ice cream and dairy store chain might be looking to set up shop in northeast Kansas in the near future.

KSNT 27 News reached out to Braum’s to find out if Topeka is due to receive one of its restaurants/markets. Braum’s spokeswoman Amanda Beuchaw said the company does own two locations in northeast Kansas: one in Lawrence with another in Topeka. These can be found at:

700 SW Topeka Blvd. in Topeka

At Sixth and George Williams Way in Lawrence

However, Beuchaw said the company’s building and planning schedule is already set for the year. The sites listed above do not appear on the timeline for Braum’s projects for 2024. At this time, there is no information regarding when these sites may be developed or if Braum’s will build on these sites.

Braum’s has its roots in Kansas, according to the company’s website. Bill Braum’s father purchased a small butter processing plant in the Sunflower State back in 1933, eventually leading to the family business of “Peter Pan Ice Cream Stores.” The first Braum’s store opened in 1968 in Oklahoma with stores spreading into five neighboring states.

Braum’s locations sell classic fast food items like burgers and fries along with a full roster of ice cream, malts and shakes and sherbets to choose from. The full menu can be found by clicking here.

