Topeka has had 4 domestic violence deaths this month. Help is available, mayor stresses.

Mayor Mike Padilla, left, and city manager Stephen Wade on Tuesday encouraged anyone who sees couples and families struggling with domestic problems to let them know help is available.

After Topeka saw four recent domestic homicide deaths, Mayor Mike Padilla on Tuesday encouraged anyone who sees couples and families struggling with domestic problems to let them know help is available.

Padilla made that statement on behalf of the Mayor's Task Force on Domestic Violence, which he oversees.

"We're asking the community — when they have that chance, when they see someone struggling — to offer that opportunity to them, because there are a number of organizations who work together to try to address those problems," he said.

Some recent mass shootings have been domestic, mayor says

Padilla spoke during the news conference he and city manager Stephen Wade hold monthly at City Hall.

He said the national news has recently been filled with reports of mass shootings, with some of them being domestic, which is why he chose to talk about the mayor's task force.

The mayor in 2018 assumed oversight of that group, which includes representatives from the state of Kansas, Washburn University, the criminal justice system and nonprofit groups.

Topeka police say domestic homicide was responsible for the deaths of a woman and two children in a fire Friday morning at 916 S.W. Warren Ave. Killed were Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, Peyton L. Tyler, 9, and Kourtney K. Tyler, 1, all of Topeka. Kyle J. Tyler, 32, of Holton, was being held Tuesday in the Shawnee County Jail in connection with crimes that included three counts of first-degree murder. Formal charges hadn't been filed.

Sixteen-month-old Jackson Tilton died Jan. 8, four days after he was admitted to a hospital. Dustin J. Kelley Sr., 40, who was the boyfriend of Jackson's mother, Sarah Snipes, was being held Tuesday in the jail on charges that included first-degree murder linked to Jackson's death.

Potential sources of help for those with domestic concerns include the Northeast Kansas YWCA's Center for Safety and Empowerment hotline at 888-822-2983 and the Kansas Crisis Hotline at 1-888-363-2287.

City manager highlights diversity and inclusion efforts

In response to a question about last week's filing of a gender discrimination lawsuit against the city, Wade and Padilla said the city takes claims of that nature very seriously.

Padilla and Wade said because the litigation involved remains pending, they couldn't talk specifically about the suit filed by Topeka police Lt. Jennifer Cross and Capts. Jana Harden and Colleen Stuart demanding $1.5 million while contending they were passed over for promotions because they are women.

Defendants in the suit are Topeka's city government and Police Chief Bryan Wheeles.

The city tries "very hard" to diversify its workforce and make sure it provides a welcoming and safe environment for all its employees, Wade said.

He stressed that the city last month hired its first diversity, equity and inclusion officer Ernestor De La Rosa.

Padilla, who spent 33 years as a Topeka police officer before retiring, said the Topeka Police Department's number of female officers has grown in an "amazing" manner since he started work there in 1970, with female officers being an integral part of the city's success.

Figures posted on the Kansas Bureau of Investigation website say 13.7% of the Topeka Police Department's sworn officers in 2021 were female, compared to 12.3% for all agencies that provided figures statewide.

