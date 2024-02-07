Topeka Hayden band teacher accused of raping student at previous school, arrested by KBI

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has arrested the Hayden Catholic High School band teacher, who is accused of raping a student at a different school he previously taught at.

Brian Stuckenschmidt, 38, of Topeka, was arrested by KBI agents Tuesday evening on a warrant for rape and aggravated criminal sodomy, the agency announced in a news release.

Stanton County District Court records show Stuckenschmidt is accused of raping and sodomizing a victim "who did not consent thereto" and was "overcome by force or fear."

The KBI started investigating in May "after a former student reported incidents that took place between January and May of 2018, when Stuckenschmidt was her music teacher at USD 452 in Johnson City, Kansas."

"Stuckenschmidt is currently employed at a Topeka school, but was placed on administrative leave in June 2023, when KBI agents brought the investigation to the attention of school officials," the KBI said.

Last year's Kansas State High School Activities Association directory shows Stuckenschmidt was on the faculty at Hayden, and Hayden made a Facebook post in June 2020 welcoming him to the school.

The Facebook post included a quote from Stuckenschmidt.

"Christ is a very important part of my life," he said. "He has inspired me to be a teacher, and it is worship music that makes me want to pursue education. I want to be able to strengthen the faith of my students through music. I want to inspire them to seek a deeper relationship with Christ through a love of music."

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas indicated a statement would be issued Wednesday morning. The superintendent of Stanton County USD 452 declined to comment.

The KBI said the investigation is ongoing, and Stuckenschmidt was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Jail records show he was being held for another county on a $150,000 bond.

Jason Alatidd is a Statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on X @Jason_Alatidd.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka Hayden teacher accused of raping student at previous school