Topeka man arraigned on forgery charges in Pawnee County District Court

Jun. 1—LARNED — A Topeka man facing felony forgery charges in three area counties appeared in custody Wednesday morning for formal arraignment in Pawnee County District Court.

Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett noted that Adam Collinge, 42, Topeka, is charged with forgery and theft by deception of at least $1,500 but less than $25,000. The charges stem from an allegation that on or about Jan. 20, Collinge passed a forged payroll check at a bank in Larned, McNett said.

At his scheduled preliminary hearing April 26, Collinge asked the Court to remove his appointed attorney, waived his right to counsel and demanded that the Court proceed with an immediate preliminary hearing. The magistrate judge granted the requests.

The prosecution offered testimony that Collinge presented payroll checks for a Lawrence-based business to four separate bank branches in Central Kansas. It was later determined that Collinge had never been employed by the business.

Testifying on his own behalf, Collinge told the Court he had been picked up by two unknown men in Topeka and offered construction work in Western Kansas. When they arrived in Central Kansas, he was told all they needed him to do was to cash checks. Collinge testified he was paid $200 for each check cashed. He further testified he was told the excess money was going to be used to pay undocumented workers who had actually performed the discussed construction work, McNett said.

New counsel was subequently appointed for the defendant, McNett said. At arraignment, District Judge Bruce Gatterman advised Collinge of the current charges, the possible penalties and his Constitutional rights.

On advice of counsel, Collinge stood mute when asked how he wished to plead. Accordingly, the Court entered a not guilty plea on Collinge's behalf.

Pretrial has been scheduled for July 21.

Following the arraignment, the Court granted the defendant's request for a supervised bond release. He remains subject to a hold from Rush County; he faces similar charges in both Rush and Barton counties.