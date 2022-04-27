Topeka man's status as a priest now to be decided after DA opts not to file charges in abuse claim

The pastor of Mater Dei Roman Catholic Parish, which includes Holy Name Catholic Church, shown here at 911 S.W. Clay, won't face criminal charges after being accused last year of child sexual abuse.

Now it knows a Topeka Roman Catholic priest accused last year of child sexual abuse won't be charged criminally, his archdiocese says it will proceed with evaluating his status as a priest.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has decided not to file charges against the Rev. John Pilcher after reviewing the results of an investigation conducted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, he told The Capital-Journal on Monday.

Pilcher remained Tuesday under a suspension from the public exercise of priestly ministry, which was imposed last September by the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, said Anita McSorley, media liaison for its office.

She provided The Capital-Journal a copy of a statement read at Mass this past week to parishioners of Pilcher's Mater Dei Parish, which includes Holy Name Catholic Church, 911 S.W. Clay, and Assumption Catholic Church, 204 S.W. 8th Ave.

"The Archdiocese can confirm that the criminal investigation conducted in this matter has come to a conclusion and that no criminal charges will be pursued," the statement said. "Upon receipt of this information, the Archdiocese can now move forward with internal processes and decisions related to this matter according to its established policies and procedures."

Archdiocese asks for 'continued patience'

The Archdiocese asked people for their "continued patience and charity toward all parties involved" as it completes its internal process.

"Be assured you will soon receive a communication from the Archdiocese upon final resolution of this matter," it said.

The archdiocese announced last September that the sexual abuse allegation had been made against Pilcher, who denied it and was cooperating fully with investigators.

The Archdiocese said last September that Pilcher would remain on leave until an independent review board maintained by the archdiocese had reviewed the case and made a recommendation regarding the matter to Archbishop Joseph Nauman.

"The Archdiocese's protocol is designed to prioritize a thorough, fair and just response with particular care and attention to the individuals involved," said the statement McSorley provided The Capital-Journal on Tuesday. "We ask you to join in our prayers for all who have been and will continue to be impacted."

