Topeka mother and son safely escape KC mass shooting scene

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It was a shocking scene for a Topeka mother and her son who were leaving the Chiefs championship rally when she realized the situation downtown became dangerous.

Shannon Little says she and her son were excited to be in the city, celebrating Kansas City’s Super Bowl win with all of Chiefs Kingdom. The last thing they expected was to flee an active shooter situation.

She says she didn’t hear the gunshots, but felt the panic and fear of many other people in the area.

“Wasn’t really sure where to walk, which direction would be okay to walk in, if things were secure,” Little said. “It’s sad that something that should have been such a joyous event and such a huge celebration was ruined at the end by gunfire.”

Little is a leader for the Moms Demand Action group in Kansas, which advocates for gun violence prevention. She says this has a devastating impact for those in attendance and throughout the area as well.

