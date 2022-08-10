Topeka native banned from doing business in Kansas after autopsy-related charges

Topeka native Shawn Parcells has been banned from doing business in Kansas as part of continued fallout from criminal charges related to autopsies he performed between 2014 and 2015.

In November, Parcells was convicted in Wabaunsee County on three felony counts of theft and three misdemeanor counts of criminal desecration. Sentencing in the matter is pending.

Parcells made headlines across the state and country for allegedly performing medical autopsies despite lacking the necessary medical credentials.

He notoriously was hired by the family of Michael Brown, a Black man killed by police in Ferguson, Mo., to conduct an autopsy on Brown's body.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt initially brought the case in 2019 alleging Parcells didn't conduct autopsies in accordance with state law after contracting with Wabaunsee County. He allegedly performed autopsies without the presence or supervision of a licensed pathologist.

Per the terms of a consent agreement signed last week, Shawnee County District Court Judge Mary Christopher ordered Parcells and three corporations associated with his work to pay more than $250,000 in restitution, Schmidt's office announced Wednesday.

As part of the deal, Parcells and the corporations also must pay a $200,000 penalty under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, a $200,000 penalty for violating the Kansas False Claims Act and $49,600 in damages to Wabaunsee County. He also will be on the hook for $60,000 in fees.

Parcells, as well as his associated corporations — Parcells Forensic Pathology Group LLC, ParCo-Parcells and Co. LLC, and National Autopsy and Tissue Recovery Services Inc. — are permanently banned from doing business in the state in services related to the body and any fields regulated as a healing art.

Parcells also pleaded guilty in May to one count of federal wire fraud, though nine other charges remain pending. He is set to be sentenced in September.

Prosecutors allege Parcells falsely led his clients in the cases involved to think they would receive an autopsy report from a pathologist.

