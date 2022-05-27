Topeka native and former private coroner Shawn Parcells pleads guilty to federal wire fraud

Topeka native and former private coroner Shawn Parcells pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Kansas City, Kan., to one count of wire fraud.

Topeka native and former private coroner Shawn Parcells pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud Thursday in federal court in Kansas City, Kan., court records show.

The count was one of 10 wire fraud charges filed in a November 2020 indictment against Parcells.

The other nine charges remain pending, according to court records, which say Parcells was taken into custody after Thursday's hearing and is to be sentenced Aug. 25.

Parcells falsely led his clients in the cases involved to think they would receive an autopsy report from a pathologist, the indictment said.

In most of those cases, it said, there was no pathologist involved. Parcells wasn’t a certified physician or pathologist.

Parcells could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each of the 10 counts.

Parcells, 42, formerly operated Topeka-based National Autopsy Services

He is a Topeka native and a 1998 graduate of Topeka West High School, according to previous Topeka Capital-Journal reporting.

Parcells made news in 2014 when he and another private professional conducted an autopsy on behalf of his family for Michael Brown, an 18-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer in Ferguson, Mo.

The fatal shooting of Brown by a white police officer sparked daily protests that called international attention to national issues that included racial disparities and the militarization of police departments.

A former resident of Leawood in Johnson County, Parcells has since been the subject of legal actions in which he did the following:

• Was convicted last November in Wabaunsee County of three counts each of theft and criminal desecration linked to autopsies he performed there in 2014 and 2015.

• Faces a pending civil complaint filed by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt's office in Shawnee County District Court alleging 14 violations of the Kansas False Claims Act and violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act involving 82 consumers. Parcells has been banned by court order from performing autopsies until that litigation is complete. A jury trial has been set for Sept. 27.

