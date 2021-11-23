Topeka’s new permanent police chief is Bryan Wheeles, who has been interim chief since January

Jeri Wheeles pins a new badge on her husband, Bryan Wheeles, after he was named Topeka's new chief of police Tuesday morning.

Topeka's new police chief comes from within the ranks of its police department.

Bryan Wheeles, a Topeka police officer since 1994 who had been interim chief since Jan. 2, has been picked to hold that job permanently, city manager Brent Trout announced Tuesday morning.

The selection of Wheeles was supported by a majority of the city's governing body, which consists of the mayor and the nine Topeka City Council members, Trout said.

Wheeles was chosen from among four finalists.

The others were Topeka police Maj. Russ Klumpp; Capt. Sonia J. Russell, commanding officer of management services for the police department in Detroit; and Rance Quinn, retired deputy chief of the services bureau for the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department.

Wheeles was the second consecutive Topeka police officer to be named chief.

The man he replaces, Bill Cochran, also came from with the Topeka Police Department. The city's previous two police chiefs, James Brown and Ron Miller, previously served with the Kansas City, Kan., police department.

Wheeles learned from Cochran about community engagement and from Brown about how to manage staff so they can grow and succeed in the department, he told The Capital-Journal when he was chosen from among three candidates to be interim chief in October 2020.

Topeka's new police chief Bryan Wheeles talks about the importance of his new role after accepting the promotion by city manager Brent Trout, right, during a ceremony Tuesday.

Wheeles assumed that position Jan. 2 to replace the retiring Cochran, who on Feb. 22 took a newly created job as Trout's chief of staff. Trout leaves office Dec. 31, having resigned to spend more time with family.

Wheeles told The Capital-Journal earlier this month that he had an advantage over the other candidates in that he has nearly a year's experience running the Topeka Police Department.

He said he has a great deal of knowledge about the inner workings of that department and a network of relationships he's had in place for years with local business, community, religious and civic leaders.

Retired Topeka police supervisor Ron Gish wrote on Facebook last week that -- as someone who used to supervise Wheeles -- he considered him to be a "work horse" whom Gish "went to" when he needed something done right the first time, and quickly.

"He is sharp!" Gish wrote.

Wheeles graduated in1994 with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Central Missouri State University at Warrensburg, Mo. He became a Topeka police officer in June of that year.

Wheeles has worked for the department as a patrol officer, a narcotics investigator, a homicide detective, sergeant in the criminal intelligence unit, lieutenant supervising the homicide/special victims unit, captain/executive officer and deputy chief of police.

He served from 2015 to 2021 as a member of the Board of Directors for Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka, including serving as that organization's vice president.

Wheeles is a graduate of the Kansas Public Administrators Seminar and past member of the Topeka police Crisis Negotiation Team and the Northeast Kansas Major Case Squad.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Interim Topeka Police Chief Wheeles picked to hold job permanently