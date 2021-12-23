Topeka police acted justifiably in fatally shooting homicide suspect, district attorney says

Topeka police put up yellow crime scene tape in the area where they fatally shot Jesse Buck Lees on Sept. 10.

Jesse Buck Lees acted alone Sept. 8 in fatally shooting his girlfriend, Jennifer A. Morris, while Topeka police acted justifiably Sept. 10 in fatally shooting Lees, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has ruled.

No criminal charges will be filed in either death, Kagay said Wednesday.

He gave this account of what happened after Morris, 25, was found fatally shot Sept. 8 at 3444 S.W. Briarwood:

Witnesses said Morris and Lees, 33, had gotten into an argument and physical altercation before he dragged her into the house and into the bathroom, where he shot her once in the head. Lees then left the scene.

Topeka police tried to stop Lees after seeing him Sept. 9 driving his black Subaru Impreza in central Topeka. He eluded them.

Police then saw Lees driving that car Sept. 10 as he pulled into the parking lot of the Kwik Shop at 1700 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Officers again tried to stop Lees as he was leaving.

He led them on a lengthy vehicle chase, which ended when the car he was driving and another vehicle collided at S.W. 8th and Polk.

Lees got out of his car, began running, pulled a handgun from his waistband, stopped, turned and raised it in the direction of police.

Three officers fired their service handguns, striking Lees multiple times. He died as a result of his injuries. The officers weren't hurt. Their names haven't been made public.

An autopsy showed Lees was under the influence of methamphetamine and tramadol at the time of his death.

The gun Lees used to kill Morris was the same gun he was carrying when he was fatally shot.

In determining they acted justifiably and would not be subject to prosecution, Kagay said he took into account that:

• After killing Morris, Lees -- a former prison inmate -- said he would not go back to prison and was ready for a shootout with law enforcement.

• Lees had evaded capture the day before he died and was trying to do so again just before he was fatally shot.

• Lees turned toward officers and raised his gun in their direction.

Kagay called the entire string of events tragic, for the families and friends of all involved and for this community as a whole.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Fatal police shooting of homicide suspect was justifiable, D.A. says