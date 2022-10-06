Topeka police arrest Cody M. Degand in last week's homicide that victimized John Grubb Jr.

Topeka police made an arrest Thursday in connection with the killing of John Grubb Jr., 63, whose body was found Sept. 30 near S.E. 2nd and Quincy.

Cody M. Degand, 26, of Topeka, was taken into custody in connection with first-degree murder, said police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Formal charges hadn't been filed.

Cause of death hasn't been made public

Grubb was found deceased beneath Interstate 70's Polk-Quincy Viaduct, near the intersection of S.E. 2nd and Quincy, police said.

Officers said they went to that location after an individual walked about 8 a.m. Sept. 30 into the nearby Law Enforcement Center at 320 S. Kansas Ave. and reported finding items beneath that viaduct.

Grubb's cause of death hasn't been made public.

Degand was booked at 1:40 p.m Thursday into the jail, where he was being held without bond, according to jail records.

Those records said Degand was also being held on a warrant charging him with violating conditions of probation, to which he was sentenced after being convicted of burglary and theft committed in 2020.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Cody M. Degand arrested in homicide committed near S.E. 2nd and Quincy