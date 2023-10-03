Topeka police arrest man in connection with rape and killing of 5-year-old child

A Topeka man was being held Tuesday morning in connection with the homicide and rape of a 5-year-old child.

The crimes were discovered after Topeka police were called just before 6 p.m. Monday to the fuel pumps outside Dillons, 2010 S.E. 29th, where the Topeka Fire Department was treating the victim for life-threatening injuries, said Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist for Topeka's city government. The child was later pronounced deceased, she said.

Nichols said police investigated and arrested an acquaintance of the victim's, Mickel W. Cherry, 25, of Topeka.

Cherry was booked at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday into the Shawnee County Jail, where records said he was being held without bond in connection with rape and first-degree murder in the commission of a felony.

The victim's name wasn't immediately available.

The child was Topeka's 26th homicide victim this year.

