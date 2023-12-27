Topeka police chief opposed promotions for suing officers. Here's latest from lawsuit

Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles opposed the April 1 promotions of Maj. Jana Harden and Capt. Jennifer Cross, who had sued Wheeles and the city earlier this year alleging gender discrimination and refused to pose for pictures with them at their promotion ceremony, according to a judge's pretrial order.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Rachel E. Schwartz on Friday issued the order, which also shares the female officers' claim that a 2019 city human resources department report suggested then-city manager Brent Trout suspend Wheeles without pay for three to four weeks, although that didn't happen.

The 28-page order says Cross, Harden and co-plaintiff Colleen Stuart contend the human resources department report said Wheeles "interfered and retaliated against female officers whom his wife, Jeralyn Wheeles, deemed her female enemies."

Jeralyn Wheeles, also a Topeka police officer, in October answered questions at a deposition linked to the case. A deposition involves out-of-court witness testimony that is recorded as part of the discovery process and may be used later in court.

Jeralyn Wheeles pinned a new badge on the uniform of her husband, Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles, after he was named as chief in 2021. A statement in a pretrial order issued Friday alleges Bryan Wheeles "interfered and retaliated against female officers whom his wife, Jeralyn Wheeles, deemed her female enemies."

What steps did Friday's order take?

Schwartz's order calls for a trial docket setting for 9 a.m. Sept. 16, 2024, in the civil suit Cross, Harden and Stuart are pursuing against Wheeles and the city.

Both sides are asking for a jury trial, which is expected to last about 10 days. The location hasn't been set, but Wheeles and Topeka's city government ask that the trial be held in Topeka, while Cross, Harden and Stuart ask that it be in Kansas City, Kansas.

The three officers are asking for more than $7 million in damages between the three of them, plus whatever amount a jury may decide to award for punitive damages they are seeking. They're also seeking payment for attorney's fees, which Friday's pretrial order said total $518,155 so far.

A city of Topeka spokeswoman said the city was preparing responses to questions from The Capital-Journal.

Why did Friday's order include the term 'sham promotions'?

When attorneys representing Cross, Harden and Stuart first filed the lawsuit on Jan. 18, Harden and Stuart were Topeka police captains and Cross was a lieutenant.

The city then announced in February that it was promoting Harden to major and Cross to the captain's position being vacated by Harden. Those promotions took effect April 1.

Cross, Harden and Stuart consider those to be "sham promotions," made only because they sued the city, said a section of Schwartz's court order titled "Plaintiffs' Factual Contentions."

It said the city had previously discontinued the major's position to which Harden was promoted and that Wheeles opposed re-establishing that position. The pretrial order quoted former city manager Stephen Wade as having said Topeka City Councilman Spencer Duncan suggested re-establishing a previously vacated police major’s position. Harden was then promoted to fill that position.

If then-city manager Stephen Wade hadn't insisted on re-establishing the position, Harden and Cross wouldn't have been promoted, the "Plaintiffs' Factual Contentions" section of the order said.

"The City Manager forced Defendant Wheeles to promote Harden and Cross (we know this in part because Defendant Wheeles’ wife, Officer Jeralyn Wheeles, admitted in her deposition that she may well have told people in the TPD’s narcotics unit that Defendant Wheeles did not want to promote either of them but that the City Manager forced him to do so)," it said. "Defendant Wheeles then showed his anger and discriminatory animus by declining to show Harden and Cross the TPD’s customary celebration of their promotions by refusing, at their promotion ceremony, to: 1) outline and celebrate their stellar careers to that point; and, 2) refusing to take celebratory pictures with Harden and Cross and their family and friends."

Topeka's mayor and city council voted 10-0 on July 11 to fire Wade, whom the city later said had been found to have engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

Duncan didn't immediately return messages from The Capital-Journal.

Order: Expert said city should evaluate firing Bryan Wheeles and Bill Cochran

The "Plaintiffs' Factual Contentions" section of Schwartz's order also said the city human resources department in 2019 substantiated a complaint that female Topeka police Sgt. Kim Hanika had made the previous year regarding Wheeles.

It said the human resources department found Wheeles violated city policy by disclosing information to his wife outside the chain of command and position; retaliating against Hanika and other police department employees; engaging in bullying and intimidation; and ordering the "destruction of items of a former detective prior to the investigation being closed."

The section added, "During the investigation, the human resources department received a recommendation from an outside expert that Defendant Topeka evaluate whether then Chief Bill Cochran and then Deputy Chief Defendant Wheeles should be terminated."

The "Plaintiffs' Factual Contentions" section added that the city human resources department apparently suggested to Trout that Wheeles be suspended without pay for three to four weeks, but neither Cochran nor Wheeles were disciplined.

It said the human resources department report concluded Wheeles interfered and retaliated against female officers his wife considered to be her enemies, including Hanika and Harden, and disciplined Cross because of "his wife’s animosity towards her."

Report points up scarcity of formal complaints by plaintiffs

A section of Friday's order titled "Defendants' Factual Contentions" noted that Cross, Harden and Stuart each started as patrol officers and were promoted up through the ranks by males, and over other male applicants.

It also pointed up the scarcity of formal complaints filed by Cross, Harden and Stuart, saying that:

• "Throughout the course of discovery, Stuart has alleged over 20 incidents of what she considers inappropriate behavior amounting to violations of TPD and City policy, yet she has never reported a single occurrence to (the city's human resources department). In fact, of all her complaints, only one of them was reported to her superior and that reported incident was addressed by her supervising Sergeant to Stuart’s satisfaction."

• "Harden has alleged approximately a dozen different complaints. While she did report a few of these incidents to her superiors, she never reported a single occurrence to HR, as is required."

• "Cross has also alleged approximately a dozen different violations of policy throughout her career and she too, failed to report any of those instances to HR until 2019, when she reported an incident that had occurred over a year prior."

