Topeka police don't know why a man smashed beer cans at Walmart, but millions have seen it

A video of a man smashing beer cans at a Topeka store went viral. Some think his acts were linked to a controversy involving a transgender influencer.

A social media video of a man angrily smashing Busch Light beer cans at a Topeka Walmart has gone viral, having been seen 42.5 million times.

Twitter users suggested the man was responding to a recent controversy involving a partnership between a transgender influencer and the makers of Bud Light.

But police who arrested the man in the Walmart at 1501 S.W. Wanamaker Road don't know what set him off.

"It is unclear at this time why he was causing the disturbance and criminal damage to the store," said Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist for Topeka's city government. "Several of the witnesses and victims had left prior to the officers arriving at the scene. This is all the information we can provide for now."

Topeka man is also accused of exposing himself

J. Dustin David Cain, 44, of Topeka, was arrested after Topeka police responded to a disturbance and learned Cain was inside the store and allegedly throwing things at people, Nichols said.

Officers used force to arrest Cain, though no Tasers were deployed, she said.

Cain is accused of crimes that include having exposed a sex organ to someone under age 16, Nichols said.

Cain was booked into the Shawnee County Jail, where records said he was being held on a $5,000 bond Friday morning in connection with felony criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count each of assault, battery and lewd and lascivious behavior involving exposing sex organs to someone under 16.

Formal charges hadn't been filed.

'Destroyed the wrong beer'

The video received 8.2 million views after being initially posted by a TikTok user with the username chandlerdavidson24, who joked that the man in the video must be upset about the "fishing can" design recently put into use by Busch Beer.

The video at one point shows the man throwing a beer can in the direction of the person taking the video.

It later shows police taking that man away, with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Story continues

The video was then shared on Twitter by a self-described trans activist and social media influencer with the username EuphoriTori, who suggested the man "destroyed the wrong beer" by breaking Busch Light cans.

EuphoriTori's tweet as of Friday morning had 34.3 million page views.

It made reference to a controversy that began when the makers of Bud Light recently partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney used her social media platforms to promote a sweepstakes contest for the company. Bud Light also created a commemorative can with her face on it.

Some conservatives responded by calling for a boycott of Bud Light. Singer Kid Rock posted to Twitter a video of him shooting at cans of Bud Light. Country singer Travis Tritt said he would ban Anheuser-Busch products from his tour.

Budweiser, Bud Light, Busch and Busch Light are all produced by Anheuser-Busch, the nation's largest brewing company.

Brendan Whitworth, the CEO of Anheuser-Busch, responded by saying the company "never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people."

Bud Light this week launched a patriotic new ad campaign featuring one of Budweiser's famous Clydesdale horses passing iconic American landmarks as the narrator says: "This is a story bigger than beer. This is the story of the American spirit."

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka police say they don't know why man smashed beer cans at Walmart