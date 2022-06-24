Topeka police Friday morning fatally shot a man who reportedly wielded a knife and threatened people

Local law enforcement officers control a crime scene Friday morning after a Topeka police officer fatally shot a man northeast of the city's Amtrak station, 500 S.E. Holliday Place.

Topeka police about 10 a.m. Friday shot a man to death northeast of the city's Amtrak station, 500 S.E. Holliday Place, an official said.

Topeka's city government wasn't revealing the man's name or age, or saying how many times he was shot.

The names of the officers also weren't being made public. They weren't hurt, said Gretchen Spiker, communications director for Topeka's city government.

Police put up yellow screen tape at the shooting scene, in an area where BNSF Railroad tracks run east/northeast of S.E. 4th and Holliday.

Spiker said three Topeka police officers became involved in the shooting after responding to reports by multiple citizens that a "subject armed with a knife" was chasing and threatening people.

Topeka police and Shawnee County sheriff's vehicles are seen parked Friday morning within a taped-off portion of railroad track after Topeka police fatally shot a man northeast of the city's Amtrak station, 500 S.E. Holliday Place.

After police shot the man, he was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, Spiker said.

More than a dozen law enforcement officers responded to the scene.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was investigating, Spiker said.

"Per policy, the involved TPD officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated," she said.

