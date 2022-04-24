Topeka police identify victim of Friday night fatal shooting

Topeka police on Saturday were investigating a homicide in which they said Dustin Michael Clayton, 35, was fatally shot late Friday in the 500 block of S.W. Lane.

Topeka police revealed Saturday afternoon that Dustin Michael Clayton, 35, of Topeka, was the victim of a gunshot homicide committed late Friday in the 500 block of S.W. Lane.

No arrests had been made.

Police were called at 11:13 p.m. to the scene, where one victim suffering from a gunshot wound was pronounced deceased, said police Lt. Donna Eubanks.

She asked anyone with information regarding the crime to email tellpd@topeka.org or call the police department's investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or going online to www.p3tips.com/128, Eubanks said.

