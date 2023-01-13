Topeka police investigate alleged battery of student at Most Pure Heart of Mary School

Topeka police are investigating a report that a student became a victim of battery Tuesday at Most Pure Heart of Mary School, 1750 S.W. Stone Ave.

Topeka police are investigating a report that a student was the victim of battery Tuesday at Most Pure Heart of Mary School, 1750 S.W. Stone Ave., said a spokeswoman for Topeka's city government. No arrests have been made.

Officers were called just before 8 a.m. Wednesday to the school, where they spoke with a school administrator and a parent of the alleged victim, said Gretchen Spiker, the city's communications director.

"Officers took a report and detectives are continuing to investigate," she said Friday.

No further details were being made public.

The crime of battery is a misdemeanor. Kansas law describes it as being "knowingly or recklessly causing bodily harm to another person" or "knowingly causing physical contact with another person when done in a rude, insulting or angry manner."

Most Pure Heart of Mary School is a Roman Catholic educational facility that serves students in grades preschool through eight.

