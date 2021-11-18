Topeka police investigate fatal vehicle/pedestrian crash in 900 block of S.W. MacVicar Avenue

Topeka police are investigating circumstances of a crash in which a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday.

A pedestrian died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of S.W. MacVicar Avenue, Topeka police said.

The pedestrian's name, age and gender weren't being made public.

The Topeka Police Department accident reconstruction team was investigating, said police Lt. Ed Stanley.

He asked anyone with information about the crash to email telltpd@topeka.org, call Topeka police detectives at 785-368-9400, call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or provide Crime Stoppers tips anonymously online at http://www.p3tips.com/128.

This story is developing and will be updated as further information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Crash in 900 block of S.W. MacVicar Avenue claims life of pedestrian