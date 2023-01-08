Topeka police investigate Sunday morning homicide in 1300 block of S.E. Madison

A green cone of the type used to mark evidence could be seen in front of a car parked in the 1300 block of S.E. Madison Sunday as Topeka police investigated a homicide committed there earlier that day.

Topeka police Sunday afternoon were investigating a gunshot homicide committed that morning in the 1300 block of S.E. Madison.

The name, age and gender of the victim weren't being made public.

No arrests had been made.

Police Lt. Donna Eubanks said officers were called at 8:51 a.m. Sunday to the scene, where one victim suffering from a gunshot wound was pronounced deceased.

Police used yellow Crime Scene tape to block off the area involved.

Cones of the type police use to mark evidence could be seen standing in the street in the area of a car, which was parked facing south on S.E. Madison.

Eubanks asked anyone with information about the crime to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Gunshot homicide committed Sunday morning in Topeka; no arrests made