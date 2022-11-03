Topeka police investigate suspicious death in area of S.W. 29th and Gage Boulevard

Topeka police are investigating a suspicious death discovered early Wednesday evening in southwest Topeka.

Topeka police are investigating a suspicious death reported early Wednesday evening in a wooded area on the south side of the 3800 block of S.W. 29th, between S.W. Atwood Avenue and Gage Boulevard.

The deceased person's name, age and gender haven't been public. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

Officers were called at 6:04 p.m. to the scene, where they found the person was deceased, said police Capt. Jerry Monasmith.

