Topeka police are investigating a gunshot homicide committed late Saturday in central Topeka

Topeka police are investigating a homicide they say was committed late Saturday in the 800 block of S.W. 8th Avenue.

Police are investigating a gunshot homicide committed late Saturday in central Topeka. No arrests have been made.

The name, age and gender of the victim haven't been made public.

Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of S.W. 8th Avenue, where one victim suffering from a gunshot wound was pronounced deceased at the scene, said police Lt. Ronnie Connell.

The 900 block of S.W. 8th Avenue is located just west of the intersection of S.W. 8th and Western avenues.

Connell asked anyone with information about the crime to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

