Topeka police are investigating a gunshot homicide committed near S.E. 2nd and Lawrence

Cones of the type police use to mark evidence could be seen Tuesday morning at a homicide scene near S.E. 2nd and Lawrence.

Topeka police are investigating a gunshot homicide committed early Tuesday morning in East Topeka. No arrests have been made.

The name, age and gender of the victim haven't been made public.

Police were called at 12:51 a.m. to the scene, from which the victim was taken by ambulance to a Topeka hospital, said Topeka police Capt. Jerry Monasmith.

Officers used yellow crime scene tape to mark off the location in the area of an alley just west of S.E. Lawrence and just north of S.E. 2nd.

S.E. Lawrence runs north and south and is located four blocks east of S.E. Branner.

About a dozen cones of the type police use to mark evidence could be seen set out in the area involved.

Topeka police seeking tips, including to Crime Stoppers

Cones of the type police use to mark evidence could be seen Tuesday morning at a homicide scene near S.E. 2nd and Lawrence.

Monasmith asked anyone with information about the crime to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Police yet to release name of victim in East Topeka gunshot homicide